TitanPlay Highlights Responsible Gambling Approach in Platform Design

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitanPlay, a regulated iGaming operator in Ontario's licensed market, today announced its commitment to treating responsible gambling not as a compliance checkbox, but as a foundational principle embedded across all aspects of product design, marketing, and operations.





While Ontario's regulatory framework — established by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario (iGO) — sets clear minimum standards for licensed operators, TitanPlay says it views those standards as a starting point for its broader responsible gambling framework. "For us, responsible gambling is not an afterthought, but the foundation on which TitanPlay is built," said the Chief Compliance Officer of TitanPlay.

Designing for Player Well-Being from Day One

TitanPlay evaluates every product feature through a player-protection lens at the development stage. The platform offers clear, accessible limit-setting tools for deposits, losses, and time — available at registration and adjustable within prescribed cooling-off periods. Players also benefit from prominent real-time displays of account activity, friction-based interventions such as time reminders and proactive check-ins when play patterns shift, and seamless access to self-exclusion options.

Data-Driven Safeguards

Rather than using behavioral analytics to maximize short-term spending, TitanPlay deploys data to identify potential indicators of risk. When patterns suggest a player may be experiencing harm, trained Responsible Gambling specialists engage proactively in a personalized and supportive way, connecting players with available tools and independent resources such as ConnexOntario. All customer-facing teams undergo ongoing training aligned with AGCO standards.

Marketing with Integrity

TitanPlay applies rigorous internal review processes to all advertising and promotional campaigns, going beyond Ontario's standards prohibiting targeting of minors, misleading claims, and public advertising of inducements or bonuses. The company prioritizes transparency, age-gating, and responsible messaging to ensure entertainment is never misrepresented as a financial solution.

A Shared Responsibility Across the Organization

Responsible gambling at TitanPlay is owned across product, marketing, compliance, and leadership — influencing roadmap decisions, user interface design, customer communications, and executive strategy.

TitanPlay operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. 19+. Ontario only. Please play responsibly.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db33a7c0-f845-413d-8642-8566e26013b1