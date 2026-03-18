Employ Inc. Names Matthew Piercy as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions across JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, today announced the appointment of Matthew Piercy as Chief Financial Officer. Piercy will lead Employ’s global finance organization, focusing on business intelligence, scalable operations, and long-term value creation. His appointment further strengthens Employ’s leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Piercy joins Employ from Crownpeak, where he began as Chief Financial Officer before being named Chief Operating Officer and ultimately Chief Executive Officer, leading the company through its acquisition by Rezolve Ai. A seasoned global finance and operations leader, he brings three decades of experience guiding technology and SaaS companies through growth and transformation, with previous leadership roles at Onclusive, Advanced, and Unisys, as well as experience within global organizations including Oracle and Fujitsu.

“Hiring and hiring technology are at a crossroads as employers seek to create the future of work in real time, influenced heavily by the rise of AI,” said Piercy. “With three purpose-built solutions already in place, Employ is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate that shift. I’m excited to join Jerry and the team and help expand our impact as the hiring landscape continues to evolve.”

Jerry Jao, Employ CEO, echoed, “Matt is a finance-savvy business leader and operator in one. He’s helped build, scale, and transform technology companies around the world. As we continue to invest in Employ’s product suite to meet the hiring needs of the future, Matt’s experience and global perspective will be incredibly valuable.”

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ powers hiring at scale, having processed 100 million job applications and made 650,000-plus hires across its customer community.

Through our AI-powered hiring platforms—including JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite—Employ enables teams to move faster, hire smarter, and build strong workforces. Trusted by more than 26,000 organizations globally, Employ combines innovation, insights, and human-centered design to help companies with confidence.

Employ also publishes Job Seeker Nation and Recruiter Nation, two of the industry’s most trusted and tenured research reports, turning real-world hiring data into insights that shape how companies attract, evaluate, and hire talent.

For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae99ef0f-d753-44e5-bbf8-201e59394c37