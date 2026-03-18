Ask Ralph Media, Inc. Announces Podcasting Morning Chat Names Ralph Estep Jr. Co-Executive Producer Alongside Founder Marc Ronick

Middletown, DELAWARE, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Ralph Media, Inc. announced today that Podcasting Morning Chat, the daily live show for podcasters and content creators, has named Ralph Estep Jr. as Co-Executive Producer alongside founder and host Marc Ronick. The leadership appointment brings together Ronick’s community-building leadership with Estep’s expertise in creator monetization, business systems, and scalable audience growth to support the show’s continued expansion and long-term infrastructure.

Podcasting Morning Chat

The leadership partnership marks a strategic step forward for the show, combining Ronick’s work building a global podcasting community with Estep’s expertise in creator monetization, business systems, and scalable audience growth.

A Partnership That Grew from Community

Estep first discovered Podcasting Morning Chat and its creator community while attending the second annual Empowered Podcasting Conference in September 2025.

“As soon as I experienced the conference and the community Marc had built, I knew I had stumbled into something really special,” Estep said. “It wasn’t just another podcast event. It was a group of creators who genuinely support each other and want to see everyone succeed.”

Following the conference, Estep began participating regularly in the daily Podcasting Morning Chat discussions and soon joined the show’s rotating cast of contributors. As he became more involved, he began identifying opportunities to strengthen the show’s infrastructure, expand its reach, and build sustainable monetization pathways.

Leveraging his background in business strategy and creator finance, Estep began offering guidance and hands-on support to help strengthen the show’s long-term foundation.

“Ralph didn’t just show up as a guest or a cast member. He started showing up every day looking for ways to help,” Ronick said. “He brought ideas, strategy, and a willingness to invest his time and energy into supporting the show and the community. It became clear that his strengths in business strategy and growth perfectly complement the work I’ve been doing building this community.”

The new leadership structure allows both creators to focus on their areas of strength.

“This partnership allows me to focus on what I do best, leading the conversation, hosting the show, and empowering podcasters around the world,” Ronick said. “Ralph brings the business clarity, infrastructure, and monetization expertise that helps us build a stronger foundation for the future.”

Estep said the opportunity to support the show aligns closely with his mission of helping creators build sustainable businesses.

“My goal has always been to help creators build financially sustainable businesses around their content,” Estep said. “Marc has already built something incredibly powerful with this community. I’m excited to help strengthen the business side of it so Podcasting Morning Chat can continue to grow while staying true to the culture that makes it special.”

Strategic Focus Moving Forward

Together, Ronick and Estep plan to focus on:

• Preserving and strengthening the Podcasting Morning Chat community culture

• Refining show structure and consistency

• Expanding cross-platform reach and audience growth

• Developing sustainable monetization opportunities

• Building long-term infrastructure to support creators at every stage

About Podcasting Morning Chat

Podcasting Morning Chat is a daily live show that brings together podcasters and content creators from around the world for conversation, collaboration, and insight about podcasting and the creator economy.

About Marc Ronick

Marc Ronick is a 20-year podcasting veteran, producer, and founder of Podcasting Morning Chat and iRonick Media. He is also the creator of the Empowered Podcasting Conference, known for building highly engaged podcasting communities and live experiences that foster collaboration, education, and professional growth.

About Ralph Estep Jr.

Ralph Estep Jr. is a licensed accountant with more than 30 years of experience and founder of Saggio Accounting+PLUS. Known as “The Content Creators’ Accountant,” he helps creators build structured and financially sustainable media businesses. He also leads the Ask Ralph Media network, which reaches more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers.

Marc Ronick and Ralph Estep, Jr.

Press Inquiries

Ralph V. Estep, Jr.

ralph@askralph.com

3026596560

https://askralph.com

1100 Dutch Neck Road

Middletown, Delaware 19709



Marc Ronick

Email: marc@ironickmedia.com

Website: https://www.podcastingmorningchat.com/