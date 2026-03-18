First Orion Earns 2026 Amazing Workplace Certification for Second Consecutive Year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion , a leading provider of branded communication and call protection solutions, today announced it has been certified as a 2026 Amazing Workplace. This marks the second consecutive year First Orion has earned the designation, which is based entirely on employee feedback and measures workplace culture, engagement, and overall employee satisfaction.

The Amazing Workplace certification reflects First Orion’s ongoing commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and high performing culture where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. The recognition is driven by confidential survey responses from team members across the organization.

“This recognition is a testament to the culture our team has built together,” said Libbi Dixon Whitehurst, Chief People Officer at First Orion. “Our people are at the heart of everything we do. Earning Amazing Workplace certification for the second year in a row reinforces our commitment to creating a People First environment where employees feel supported, respected, and inspired to do their best work.”

Key findings from the 2026 Amazing Workplace survey include:

88 percent happiness rating at First Orion, compared to an average of 40 percent at U.S. companies, according to Amazing Workplace

100 percent of team members report that they like the people they work with

100 percent say they feel safe asking questions and seeking help at work

99 percent believe their leader genuinely cares about them as a person

98 percent say they feel accepted for who they are and can be their authentic selves at work



In addition, 97 percent of team members report having enough time for the things that matter most to them outside of work, reflecting the company’s commitment to work life balance and employee wellbeing.

First Orion remains focused on listening to employee feedback and continuously enhancing the workplace experience. By investing in professional development, benefits, leadership development, and a culture rooted in trust and collaboration, the company continues to build a workplace where people thrive.

For more information about careers at First Orion, visit firstorion.com/careers.

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call and messaging experiences for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of branded communications solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, firstorion.com.

Media Contact:

media@firstorion.com