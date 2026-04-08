First Orion Signs Agreement to Deliver INFORM® Branded Calling to Boost Mobile Subscribers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communications solutions, announced a new agreement with Boost Mobile to deliver INFORM® Branded Calling. With this carrier agreement, subscribers will see a business’s display name on incoming calls, allowing customization of up to 32 characters to help build trust in the call, increase answer rates, and enhance the business’s brand awareness.

In 2025, First Orion began partnering with Boost Mobile as its analytics engine, identifying nuisance and scam calls for Boost customers. Today, the two companies are expanding the agreement to provide even more transparency in calling. Under this agreement, Boost Mobile subscribers will receive incoming calls that display a business's name, through their existing business relationship, helping those customers recognize who is calling and make a more informed decision on whether to answer the call. This also means that First Orion’s INFORM Branded Calling customers have the ability to display their brand to an even broader audience by adding Boost Mobile subscribers.

"As fraud continues to rise, restoring trust in voice communications has become a priority for carriers, brands, and consumers," said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion. "Our agreement with Boost Mobile extends branded calling to millions more consumers and helps businesses reach their customers with greater transparency and confidence."

No action is required for existing First Orion customers to benefit from the expanded Boost Mobile reach. Branded calls will begin appearing for Boost Mobile subscribers this spring.

"Providing our customers with greater transparency around incoming calls is an important step in improving the wireless experience," said Sruthi Nair, Director of Voice Core Engineering & Automation at Boost Mobile. "Branded calling gives Boost Mobile subscribers more context about who is contacting them and supports our ongoing efforts to reduce unwanted and misleading calls."

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call and messaging experiences for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of branded communications solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, firstorion.com.

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