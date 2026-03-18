IMG Academy and Go Rentals Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Rental Experience

BRADENTON, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMG Academy, the world’s leading sports education brand, today announced a new three-year partnership with Go Rentals, an elite provider of rental vehicles and high-touch luxury mobility services. Under the partnership, Go Rentals will serve as the Official Car Rental Service Partner of IMG Academy, providing premium ground transportation solutions to support the Bradenton, Fla. campus operations, visitors, and affiliated programs.

The collaboration underscores IMG Academy’s continued commitment to operational excellence and a superior campus experience. Go Rentals’ proven expertise in delivering high-touch, luxury transportation aligns seamlessly with IMG Academy’s standards for safety, comfort, and professionalism.

“Partnering with Go Rentals reflects our continued commitment to delivering a seamless, best-in-class experience for everyone who visits and works on our campus,” said Michael Branch, VP of Strategic Partnerships at IMG Academy. “From student-athletes and families to professional partners and event guests, transportation plays a critical role in operational excellence. Go Rentals’ hospitality-first approach and attention to detail align perfectly with our standards for safety, professionalism, and world-class service.”

Go Rentals is recognized for its hospitality-driven approach and meticulous service model, offering clients access to a fleet of premium vehicles and a trusted team of service professionals. Each vehicle is prepared to the highest standard, reflecting the company’s “white glove” commitment to quality.

“We are honored to partner with IMG Academy, which is globally respected for its pursuit of excellence,” said Cory Glass, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Go Rentals. “Our shared values of precision and dedication to service make this collaboration a natural fit. We look forward to supporting IMG Academy’s operations with the same care and professionalism that defines our brand.”

The partnership will ensure that IMG Academy continues to meet the highest expectations in guest experience and operational integrity, reinforcing a shared focus on safety, reliability, and world-class service.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

Online college recruiting, via NCSA and Sports Recruits, providing unmatched college recruiting education and services to student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators, and is the premier service for college coaches.



To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com .

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is a concierge mobility brand focused on delivering personalized, high-touch experiences at every stage of the journey. Serving customers nationwide, Go Rentals pairs a carefully curated fleet with white-glove service to ensure seamless transitions and peace of mind — particularly when precision, timing, and trust matter most.

For more information, visit www.GoRentals.com .

Media Contacts

For IMG Academy:

Aleeya Clemons

Communications Manager

Aleeya.clemons@imgacademy.com

For Go Rentals:

Tiffany Allegretti

PR Manager

Tiffanya@bastionagency.com