Dstillery's AI Targeting Innovations Power Strong Client Campaign Outcomes and Record Financial Results in 2025

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI tsunami that reshaped technology in 2025 has hit digital advertising with particular force, accelerating the development of a new generation of predictive targeting capabilities. Dstillery, the leading AI ad targeting company, has moved to capture this momentum by embedding the latest advances in AI directly into its audience technology stack, translating them into measurable campaign performance gains and record financial results.

Multimodal AI: A Richer Understanding of Consumer Behavior

At the core of Dstillery's targeting innovation is its proprietary multimodal AI, which brings together previously siloed consumer data signals into a single, unified model. By learning across digital web journeys, CTV signals, search patterns, retail purchase intent signals, and more, multimodal AI builds the richest possible understanding of a brand's best customers and their behaviors, powering more accurate predictions and better campaign outcomes.

The approach is built for flexibility. Multimodal AI can start from any data type and power nearly every form of activation: user segments, contextual targeting, curated PMPs, and custom bidding algorithms. The result is a targeting foundation that is both more precise and adaptable than what legacy approaches can offer.

DS-1: Agentic AI for the Entire Audience Buying Experience

Dstillery's second major innovation is DS-1, its agentic AI advertising platform that makes the full audience buying experience — from selection and insights to custom modeling and activation — accessible through natural chat. Through conversational chat, media agencies and programmatic professionals can build, refine, and activate custom audiences in minutes rather than days.

The premise behind DS-1 is straightforward: building a custom audience should be simple, fast, and transparent to any buyer, regardless of technical sophistication. Clients using DS-1 have reduced the time it takes to create and activate audiences from at least 48 hours to just five minutes.

"When the friction in the audience buying workflow disappears, teams move much faster from the busy work of logistics to the more impactful work of strategic campaign management and optimization," said Michael Beebe, CEO of Dstillery. "DS-1 and multimodal AI together give buyers something they haven't had before: the most sophisticated audience modeling available, accessible to anyone, in minutes."

Growing Adoption Among Agencies and Technology Partners

The combination of high-precision multimodal AI modeling and the easy-to-use DS-1 agentic advertising platform is driving broad adoption across agencies and technology partners. Clients can now access and control Dstillery's full audience modeling process through a conversational interface to get exactly the audience they need for every campaign, on demand.

That adoption is grounded in performance. In one major audience data marketplace comprising over one million segments, Dstillery audiences rank in the 95th percentile or higher for relevance, on average. This objective, independent and quantifiable measure of the quality and performance of Dstillery’s targeting solutions is why so many clients and partners build campaigns on a foundation of Dstillery data.

Record Financial Results in 2025

The commercial momentum behind these innovations translated into the strongest financial performance in Dstillery's history. The company delivered record audience data revenue and record profitability in 2025, achieving Rule of 40 status with a combined growth rate and margin of 46%. This benchmark reflects both the health of the business and the scalability of the model.

Looking Ahead

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in programmatic workflows, the opportunity for precise audience targeting continues to expand. Dstillery will continue advancing its multimodal AI models, extending DS-1's capabilities, and introducing new tools designed to help marketers effectively and efficiently build and activate audiences across the digital media ecosystem.

"The AI wave is still building," said Beebe. "We are focused on staying at its leading edge and on translating every advancement in AI into real, measurable value for our clients, partners, employees and shareholders."

ABOUT DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the leading AI ad targeting company. We empower brands and agencies to target their best prospects for high-performing programmatic advertising campaigns. Our audience targeting solutions are powered by multimodal AI — a breakthrough in AI that learns from any form of data and applies it to any form of data, making it the most flexible targeting engine in the market. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 25 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable audiences. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .