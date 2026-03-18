Converge Partners with Vanova Health to Accelerate Healthcare Market Expansion

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge, a full-service performance marketing agency, announced a new partnership with Vanova Health, a clinically integrated network and practice support solutions provider headquartered in Verona, New Jersey, with ambitious growth plans across the healthcare landscape in New Jersey. Vanova Health is deeply committed to empowering independent physicians and helping them keep their practices independent in an increasingly complex and consolidated healthcare environment.

The engagement brings together Converge’s strategic, creative, and performance capabilities to help Vanova Health scale its market presence while remaining a strong steward of the brand equity it has already established. Converge is supporting Vanova Health’s mission through a growth-strategy-led approach that activates the brand in the market by translating early positioning into visible, credible, repeatable engagement, first with healthcare professionals (HCPs), then with consumers so, the brand earns trust, drives consideration, and builds sustained demand. Converge has accelerated momentum in 2026 by growing new clients 50%, after tripling EBITDA in 2025, deepening key enterprise relationships, and strengthening leadership with seven strategic additions.

Converge will build on Vanova Health’s brand loyalty and enterprise credibility, elevating its established presence and amplifying influence in a competitive healthcare market. Under the partnership, Converge will deliver an integrated scope of work spanning brand positioning and activation, website redesign and SEO and GEO strategy, content and marketing execution, digital services, and planning and buying analytics. Converge has successfully built and scaled marketing platforms and full funnel campaigns for brands operating in complex, high consideration sectors, including financial services, legal, and nonprofit.

“This partnership reflects our belief that in an independent physician empowered landscape, building high performance healthcare brands demands the right mix of proven vertical marketing strategies with the speed, flexibility, and test and learn approach of today’s most advanced digital brands,” said Shoshana Winter, CEO of Converge.

“Vanova Health has built meaningful trust with physicians and enterprise partners. Our role is to build on that foundation and steward the brand in an extraordinarily complex and noisy landscape, through relevant positioning, performance driven digital experiences, and thought leadership that maximizes credibility and trust while resonating with the healthcare community broadly. At its core, this is about activating an undiscovered but deeply trusted brand in a competitive and confusing market by leveraging modern, data driven insights to engage HCPs and build awareness.”

“As an early-stage healthcare brand in a complex landscape, it was critical for us to find a partner that was more than a marketing agency, but a true growth partner,” said Becky Levy, CEO of Vanova Health. “We were referred to Converge through an existing Converge client. What stood out immediately was their investment in understanding our business and our mission. Converge’s independence, senior-level hands-on guidance, and expert teams that translate brand vision into measurable action made this an easy decision.”

Converge will deliver a comprehensive brand playbook, accelerate SEO- and GEO-optimized digital upgrades, and build a thought-leadership engine to drive qualified payer and provider demand “As a health care organization, credibility and trust are everything,” said Levy for Vanova Health. “Converge understands how to honor the relationships we’ve built while helping us ensure that our mission of supporting independent physicians and reducing the cost of healthcare in New Jersey is clear.”

The win further strengthens Converge’s healthcare portfolio and underscores growing demand for marketing partners that can seamlessly integrate brand stewardship, performance marketing, and analytics, particularly for high growth healthcare organizations navigating complex, high consideration markets.

About Vanova Health

At Vanova Health, our mission is to empower independent physicians. We offer tailored services to help New Jersey physicians navigate healthcare challenges and maintain their independence. For payors, we create value by reducing the total cost of care, improving quality, and boosting patient engagement with their physicians and providers. Together, we create a healthier future for New Jersey’s communities.

About Converge

Converge is a full-service, boutique performance marketing agency focused on driving measurable, accountable growth for clients in high-consideration categories including professional services, financial services, retail, non-profit, healthcare and education. Founded in 2006, with lead acquisition as the primary offering, today Converge offers a variety of direct marketing capabilities including media strategy, buying and planning, advanced data & measurement, audience modeling and predictive analytics, performance UI/UX and creative services. Converge manages integrated multi-channel media and lead acquisition campaigns with a focus on print, display, paid search, paid social, SEO, email, and CTV. Servicing clients across multiple verticals including Home Services, Legal, Insurance, Financial Services, Converge has generated over $2B in client sales and more than 1M leads for its clients. https://convergemarketing.com/

Media Contact:

James A. Pearson

Chief Communications Officer, Converge

james.pearson@convergemarketing.com

646-522-4297