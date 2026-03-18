OneMedNet and Navidence Announce Strategic Collaboration: Empowering Pharma with Precision Real-World Data Insights

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (the “OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leading provider of regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD), today announced a strategic collaboration with Navidence to help research organizations transform rapidly expanding healthcare data into clear, actionable real-world evidence.

What This Collaboration Means for the Pharma Market

Pharmaceutical companies face growing pressure to integrate high-quality RWD for regulatory submissions, post-market surveillance, and AI model training. Navidence’s platform enables precise definition of health data needs via Computable Operational Definitions (CODefs)—standardized, executable queries that translate complex study criteria (e.g., patient cohorts by diagnosis, treatment, or outcome) into consistent, computable form across datasets.

This collaboration integrates Navidence’s CODefs with the OneMedNet iRWD™ platform powered by Palantir Foundry.

Key integration elements of the collaboration include:

OneMedNet incorporating Navidence CODefs, to enable consistent cohort, endpoint, and criteria definitions.

Navidence being integrated with the OneMedNet iRWD™ platform for life sciences, to enable rapid discovery of fit-for-purpose multimodal datasets, streamlining study design regulatory / commercial evidence generation.

Key Potential Benefits of the Collaboration to Our Products and Stakeholders

Efficiency Gains: Align CODefs with available RWD in near real-time to accelerate study ideation-to-execution and reduce mismatches / rework.

Align CODefs with available RWD in near real-time to accelerate study ideation-to-execution and reduce mismatches / rework. Cost Savings: Expected to enable precise data matching to avoid over-procuring data sets or pursuing infeasible studies, optimizing R&D budgets.

Expected to enable precise data matching to avoid over-procuring data sets or pursuing infeasible studies, optimizing R&D budgets. Regulatory and Compliance Edge: Combine OneMedNet’s de-identification expertise and Navidence’s standardized definitions to better meet FDA, EMA, and payer requirements for RWE.

Combine OneMedNet’s de-identification expertise and Navidence’s standardized definitions to better meet FDA, EMA, and payer requirements for RWE. Innovation in Therapeutic Areas: Particularly valuable in complex fields like precision medicine, where imaging RWD (e.g., MRIs, CT scans) combined with CODefs can reveal nuanced insights into disease progression or treatment efficacy.

Expanding Commercial Opportunity

Real-World Data has long been available, but missing efficient, standardized, and scalable access to Real-World Data.

This collaboration is intended to directly advance OneMedNet’s life sciences strategy by addressing core industry demands of faster, more precise and usable data for pharmaceutical and CRO customers, along with expanded opportunities in the rapidly growing RWD market (valued at approximately $1.88 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $6.37 billion by 2034 at 14.54% CAGR),1 enabling access to precisely defined, fit for purpose datasets across:

Drug development and Life sciences research

AI model training and validation

Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR)

Regulatory-grade evidence generation

Value-based healthcare analytics



As regulators and payers increasingly require robust real-world evidence, we believe that combining large-scale multimodal data infrastructure with computable definitions positions both companies—and their customers—at the forefront of data transformation.

“Healthcare organizations today have access to more data than ever before and turning that data into reliable evidence requires both scale and precision,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President of OneMedNet. “By combining OneMedNet’s multimodal real-world data platform with Navidence’s computable definitions, we can help researchers identify the right data faster and design studies that deliver high impact evidence.”

“Computable Operational Definitions (CODefs) provide the foundation for consistent and reproducible research independent of the data source,” said Aaron Kamauu, Navidence. “By integrating our content with the OneMedNet iRWD™ platform, researchers can discover precisely defined cohorts and datasets that accelerate study development and improve consistency across clinical research.”

About Navidence Inc.

Navidence is a technology company that helps healthcare and life sciences organizations design and assess the use of real-world data in clinical research studies and clinical trials. Through its platform and Computable Operational Definitions (CODefs), Navidence enables consistent, transparent, and reproducible analysis of complex real-world data to support smarter research and better patient outcomes. To learn more about Navidence, visit www.navidence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.

Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our products, plans and strategies (including the expected benefits of the collaboration with Navidence), and our ability to achieve our operational strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com



SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION