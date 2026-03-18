Data I/O’s LumenX2 Platform Earns 2026 NPI Award for Breakthrough in Electronics Programming

REDMOND, Wash., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of data provisioning solutions for flash memory, microcontrollers and security ICs, today announced that its next-generation LumenX2 programming platform and Lumen®X2-M4 manual programmer have been awarded a 2026 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY.

The LumenX2 platform builds on Data I/O’s industry-proven LumenX technology, delivering more power and pins to significantly expand device support and future-proof customers’ investments. Available as the LumenX2-M4 manual programmer or integrated into Data I/O’s PSV automated programming systems, LumenX2 provides a single, scalable solution that supports devices from initial design and NPI through high-volume production and beyond.

“Receiving the 2026 NPI Award from CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY is an important recognition of how critical next-generation programming technology has become for electronics manufacturers,” said William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O. “Semiconductor devices continue to evolve at record speed, and our customers need a programming platform that meets today’s requirements while anticipating tomorrow’s challenges. LumenX2 delivers exactly that—expanded device coverage, industry-leading verify speeds, and seamless integration across the preprogrammed parts supply chain. With the LumenX2 platform, we’re helping our customers accelerate new product introduction, improve quality, reduce cost, and compete in a fast-moving global market.”

The LumenX2-M4 is purpose-built to accelerate new product introduction, providing a smooth transition of validated programming jobs to automated systems as production scales. Supporting a broad range of devices—including eMMC, UFS, SPI NOR, Secure Elements, and microcontrollers—it delivers verify speeds up to 750 MB per second with VerifyBoost. Its tool-less changeover design simplifies device swapping, while its shared adapter architecture keeps tooling costs low and allows throughput to scale as production needs grow.

With the LumenX2 platform and LumenX2-M4, Data I/O continues to set the standard for programming performance, scalability, and quality in programming solutions worldwide.

The NPI Awards, presented by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, recognize the most innovative products introduced to the electronics assembly industry over the past year. Winners are selected by an independent panel of practicing engineers who evaluate equipment based on innovation, functionality, and impact on manufacturing performance.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

Media Contacts

Data I/O Corporation

Jennifer Higgins

Director Corporate Marketing

higginj@dataio.com

+1-425-867-6922