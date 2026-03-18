LiveWorld Reports 2025 Financial Results

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the year 2025.

Twelve Months 2025 Financial and Business Highlights

Total twelve-month revenues of $11.1 million

Healthcare revenues of $10 million in 2025

Net income from operations of $326,000

Net Cash of $5.7 million





Management Commentary

“We saw our 2025 revenues drop slightly when we compare to our 2024 revenues as our clients delt with the volatility and uncertainty of the current economy,” remarked David Houston, Chief Financial Officer, of LiveWorld. “While our revenues were down approximately 2% year-over-year we did improve our net income for the same period by over 376%. As we move into 2026, we will continue our investment in AI which will have an impact on the profits of the company. Finally, our clients have begun to expand their budgets with us again. Based on current bookings and forecasts we are cautiously optimistic our total revenues for 2026 will exceed our totals for 2025.”

“We have expanded our investment in AI products, announced our AI strategy and are steadily launching new AI based solutions,” said Peter Friedman, LiveWorld Chairman and CEO. “ Initial client response is positive and we expect these products to be the basis for revenue growth in the years to come.”

Financial Review for the twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 were approximately $11.1 million, as compared to approximately $11.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. This was a decrease of approximately $208,000 or 2% period-over-period.

The company reported a net income for the twelve months of approximately $326,000 or 3% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $69,000 or 1% of total revenues reported for the twelve months of 2024. This was an increase of approximately 376% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the year with approximately $7.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $6.6 million at the end of 2024. The net cash available for operations was approximately $5.7 million at the end of December 31, 2025, compared to the $6.2 million at the end of 2024. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered digital marketing agency and software company. We unlock the full potential of social and digital media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions.

Purpose-built for highly regulated healthcare and pharma brands, LiveWorld combines proactive compliance, expert-led social media moderation, dynamic community engagement, and AI-powered insights to help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence. Our approach blends human expertise with advanced AI to deliver genuine human connections, ensure accuracy, safety, and relevance, turning real-world conversations into trusted intelligence and measurable business impact.

LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LiveWorld Contacts

IR Contact:

David Houston

LiveWorld

dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739





LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 7,313 $ 6,603 Accounts receivable, net 1,309 682 Prepaid expenses 246 290 Total current assets 8,868 7,575 Property and equipment, net 18 33 Other assets 27 27 Total assets $ 8,913 $ 7,635 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 242 $ 182 Accrued employee expenses 595 1,068 Other accrued liabilities 1,555 413 Deferred revenue 761 860 Total current liabilities 3,153 2,523 Total liabilities 3,153 2,523 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized

45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and

December 31, 2024, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 144,773 144,451 Accumulated deficit (139,047 ) (139,373 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,760 5,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,913 $ 7,635





LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Total revenues $ 11,140 $ 11,348 Cost of revenues 5,404 6,023 Gross Margin 5,736 5,325 Operating Expense Product development 1,336 1,048 Sales and marketing 1,630 1,554 General and administrative 2,504 2,634 Total operating expense 5,470 5,236 Income from operations 266 89 Income before tax 266 89 Other Income 88 5 Provision for income taxes 28 25 Net income from operations 326 69 Earnings per share analysis from operations: Basic income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 54,992,049 56,350,862 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 81 $ 80 Product development 21 18 Sales and marketing 31 33 General and administrative 188 189 Total stock-based compensation $ 321 $ 320





LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 326 $ 69 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 21 26 Stock-based compensation 321 320 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (627 ) 1,019 Other assets 47 (66 ) Accounts payable 60 (56 ) Accrued liabilities 668 249 Deferred revenue (100 ) 422 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 716 1,983 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (6 ) (15 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6 ) (15 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options ----- ---- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ----- ---- Change in cash and cash equivalent 710 1,968 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,603 4,635 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,313 $ 6,603 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ 28 $ 25



