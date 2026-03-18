LiveWorld Reports 2025 Financial Results

LiveWorld continues to increase its AI investment

 | Source: LiveWorld, Inc. LiveWorld, Inc.

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the year 2025.

Twelve Months 2025 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total twelve-month revenues of $11.1 million
  • Healthcare revenues of $10 million in 2025
  • Net income from operations of $326,000
  • Net Cash of $5.7 million

Management Commentary

“We saw our 2025 revenues drop slightly when we compare to our 2024 revenues as our clients delt with the volatility and uncertainty of the current economy,” remarked David Houston, Chief Financial Officer, of LiveWorld. “While our revenues were down approximately 2% year-over-year we did improve our net income for the same period by over 376%. As we move into 2026, we will continue our investment in AI which will have an impact on the profits of the company. Finally, our clients have begun to expand their budgets with us again. Based on current bookings and forecasts we are cautiously optimistic our total revenues for 2026 will exceed our totals for 2025.”

“We have expanded our investment in AI products, announced our AI strategy and are steadily launching new AI based solutions,” said Peter Friedman, LiveWorld Chairman and CEO. “ Initial client response is positive and we expect these products to be the basis for revenue growth in the years to come.”

Financial Review for the twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 were approximately $11.1 million, as compared to approximately $11.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. This was a decrease of approximately $208,000 or 2% period-over-period.

The company reported a net income for the twelve months of approximately $326,000 or 3% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $69,000 or 1% of total revenues reported for the twelve months of 2024. This was an increase of approximately 376% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the year with approximately $7.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $6.6 million at the end of 2024. The net cash available for operations was approximately $5.7 million at the end of December 31, 2025, compared to the $6.2 million at the end of 2024. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered digital marketing agency and software company.  We unlock the full potential of social and digital media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. 

Purpose-built for highly regulated healthcare and pharma brands, LiveWorld combines proactive compliance, expert-led social media moderation, dynamic community engagement, and AI-powered insights to help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence. Our approach blends human expertise with advanced AI to deliver genuine human connections, ensure accuracy, safety, and relevance, turning real-world conversations into trusted intelligence and measurable business impact. 

LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld. 

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LiveWorld Contacts
IR Contact:
David Houston
LiveWorld
dhouston@liveworld.com
(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:
Matthew Hammer
LiveWorld
mhammer@liveworld.com
(737) 212-9739


LIVEWORLD, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
    
 December 31, December 31,
  2025   2024 
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalent$7,313  $6,603 
Accounts receivable, net 1,309   682 
Prepaid expenses 246   290 
Total current assets 8,868   7,575 
    
Property and equipment, net 18   33 
Other assets 27   27 
Total assets$8,913  $7,635 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$242  $182 
Accrued employee expenses 595   1,068 
Other accrued liabilities 1,555   413 
Deferred revenue 761   860 
Total current liabilities 3,153   2,523 
Total liabilities 3,153   2,523 
    
Stockholders' equity   
  Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized
45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and
December 31, 2024, respectively		 34   34 
Additional paid-in capital 144,773   144,451 
Accumulated deficit (139,047)  (139,373)
Total stockholders' equity 5,760   5,112 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$8,913  $7,635 
        


LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
    
 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2025  2024
Total revenues$11,140 $11,348
Cost of revenues                5,404              6,023
Gross Margin                5,736              5,325
Operating Expense   
Product development                1,336            1,048
Sales and marketing                1,630            1,554
General and administrative                2,504  2,634
Total operating expense                5,470  5,236
Income from operations                   266  89
Income before tax                   266  89
Other Income                     88  5
Provision for income taxes                     28  25
Net income from operations                   326  69
    
Earnings per share analysis from operations:   
Basic income per share$0.01 $0.00
Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442  45,633,442
Diluted net income (loss) per share$0.01 $0.00
Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 54,992,049  56,350,862
    
    
Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:   
Cost of revenues$81 $80
Product development 21  18
Sales and marketing 31  33
General and administrative 188  189
Total stock-based compensation$321 $320
      


LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income (loss)$326  $69 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities:  
Depreciation of long-lived assets 21   26 
Stock-based compensation 321   320 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (627)  1,019 
Other assets 47   (66)
Accounts payable 60   (56)
Accrued liabilities 668   249 
Deferred revenue (100)  422 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 716   1,983 
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchase of property and equipment (6)  (15)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6)  (15)
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options -----   ---- 
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities -----   ---- 
Change in cash and cash equivalent 710   1,968 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,603   4,635 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$7,313  $6,603 
    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:  
Income tax paid$28  $25 



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