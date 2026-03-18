TDb SPLIT CORP. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.65 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.02 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.67.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details



Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.05833 Record Date: March 31, 2026 Payable Date: April 10, 2026





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.tdbsplit.com info@quadravest.com



