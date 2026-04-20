TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

 | Source: TDb Split Corp. TDb Split Corp.

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable May 8, 2026 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2026.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.70 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.08 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.78.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details
    
Class A Share (XTD)
  $0.05000
    
Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)
  $0.05833
    
Record Date:
  April 30, 2026
    
Payable Date:
  May 8, 2026
    
    
    
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.tdbsplit.cominfo@quadravest.com



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