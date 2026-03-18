DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

 | Source: Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $17.00 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.65 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $27.65.

Dividend 15 II invests primarily in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details 
  
Class A Share (DF)$0.10000
  
Preferred Share (DF.PR.A)$0.05833
  
Record Date: March 31, 2026
  
Payable Date:April 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443 www.dividend15.cominfo@quadravest.com



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