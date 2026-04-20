Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable May 8, 2026 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $17.10 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.71 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $27.81.

Dividend 15 II invests primarily in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DF) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.05833

Record Date: April 30, 2026

Payable Date: May 8, 2026

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.dividend15.com info@quadravest.com



