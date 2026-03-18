Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.09817 for each Class A share and $0.05667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on March 31, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.09817 per share based on the VWAP of $11.78 payable on April 10, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $15.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.79 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $26.94.

The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia IGM Financial Inc. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp. CIBC Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp. National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank





Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.09817 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.05667

Record Date: March 31, 2026 Payable Date: April 10, 2026



