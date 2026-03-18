Resilinc Advances Its Agentic Supply Chain Intelligence Platform, Adding Enterprise Interoperability and Strengthening Its Data Foundation

Silicon Valley, CA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leader in supply-chain risk and compliance intelligence, today announced a series of platform advancements that reflect its evolution over the past several months into a cohesive, platform-grade Agent Factory that brings mapping, material flow and agent orchestration together into a single operational platform. These advancements include native support for emerging interoperability standards such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication, along with continued investments in validated, agentic mapping and material flow intelligence, with a common data and orchestration foundation to support secure, enterprise-scale deployment.

“Enterprise AI is entering an era defined by interoperable agents working together across systems,” said Gopkiran Rao, Chief Marketing Officer at Resilinc. “Through advancements like MCP and Agent-to-Agent communication, powered by validated, agentic mapping and material intelligence, we ensure that Resilinc’s intelligence serves as a connective layer within our customers’ broader supply chain ecosystems. Our customers benefit from trusted risk insights, compliance validation, and actionable recommendations wherever critical supply chain decisions are made.”

Platform Momentum and Recent Updates

Resilinc has strengthened foundational layers of its platform across architecture, data infrastructure, autonomous supply chain mapping, material flow intelligence, agent orchestration and enterprise integration. The result is a platform that delivers continuously updated trusted risk and compliance insights along with recommended actions, directly into the systems where supply chain decisions are made.

Validated Mapping and Material Flow Intelligence

At the core of this evolution is Resilinc’s validated agentic mapping capability, which builds a continuously updated, multi-tier view of an organization’s supply chain. The platform combines known Tier-1 relationships with external trade signals, supplier-contributed intelligence, industry-derived relationships, and publicly available data to continuously discover and validate sub-tier supplier connections.

Building on this mapped foundation, Resilinc’s material flow intelligence augments supplier-to-site visibility with a product-centric, part-to-material view of the supply chain. This enables a clearer understanding of how materials, components, and products move across tiers, allowing agents to assess exposure, quantify impact and recommend actions based on actual, validated material dependencies rather than static supplier lists.

This intelligence is further amplified through Resilinc’s Intelligent Supplier Network (RISN), which brings together validated supplier-volunteered and validated data, industry-derived relationships, trade and logistics data, inferred connections validated through supplier engagement and publicly available disclosures such as supplier websites and certifications. The result is a trusted network where each additional contribution strengthens accuracy and confidence, making the platform more valuable than any single data source in isolation.

Interoperability Through MCP and Agent-to-Agent Collaboration

Through MCP enablement, external enterprise systems, applications, and AI agents can securely invoke Resilinc’s domain-specific agent capabilities as part of broader workflows. This includes ERP and procurement platforms, supply chain control towers and planning systems, and enterprise data platforms across Azure and Databricks environments.

Rather than returning static data, Resilinc agents provide contextual supply chain risk assessments, compliance validation and recommended actions that can be consumed directly by enterprise applications and AI agents. Resilinc’s Agent-to-Agent architecture further enables standardized discovery and invocation, allowing external agents to request analysis and structured outputs that trigger downstream workflows.

Databricks Data Foundation

These platform advancements are underpinned by Resilinc’s enterprise data foundation, architected on the Databricks Lakehouse. Resilinc leverages Databricks to support large-scale ingestion, transformation, and analytics, while maintaining governance and lineage, enabling enterprise-scale performance for global supply chains.

Agent Factory and Multi-agent Orchestration in Production

Resilinc’s interoperability and agent capabilities are delivered through its Agent Factory platform foundation, which governs how agents are deployed, coordinated and managed in production environments. Core capabilities include a supervisory and routing layer for complex workflows, feedback-driven refinement based on real world outcomes, and secure deployment aligned with enterprise controls. Together, these capabilities enable faster agent delivery and improved scalability across enterprise environments.

In parallel, Resilinc has adopted modern development and code-generation tooling within its Agent Factory to accelerate agent development, testing, and deployment, enabling consistency and faster iteration across the platform.

Real Agents Delivering Outcomes Today, Including Disruption Agent

These platform advancements are powering production agents that help enterprises move faster from detection to action across disruption management, trade and compliance workflows. Resilinc’s Disruption Agent cuts through alert overload, prioritizes what matters based on business impact and guides next actions. Customers use agent-driven workflows to rank disruptions by supplier criticality, recovery time and revenue at risk, run what-if scenarios and initiate mitigation workflows with human oversight as needed.

“Resilinc stands out because of how intentionally the Agent Factory has been designed to work as a system,” said Lokesh Verma, SVP, Agentic Platform and Product at Resilinc. “Validated multi‑tier mapping, material flow intelligence, and agent orchestration are already operating on a shared foundation. My focus is on continuing to strengthen that cohesion so our customers get consistent, reliable outcomes as the platform evolves.”

With continued platform advancements, expanded partner integrations, and additional agent capabilities, Resilinc continues to strengthen its role as a strategic AI partner to global enterprises navigating risk, regulatory complexity, and supply chain disruption. Upcoming announcements will provide deeper detail on MCP and Agent-to-Agent interoperability, additional agent capabilities and Disruption Agent outcomes across specific industries.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our agentic AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.