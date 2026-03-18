US FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06942 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio primarily consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details



Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B) $0.06942 Record Date: March 31, 2026 Payable Date: April 10, 2026





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.financial15.com info@quadravest.com



