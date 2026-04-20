US FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT CORP. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06850 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable May 8, 2026 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2026.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio primarily consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B) $0.06850 Record Date: April 30, 2026 Payable Date: May 8, 2026

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