eXp Realty Dominates Pre-Market Exposure with New Three-Portal Syndication to Realtor.com, Homes.com and ComeHome.com

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), announced that beginning April 15, agents will have the power to syndicate, on a non-exclusive basis, “Coming Soon” listings to premier national portals like Realtor.com, Homes.com, and ComeHome.com (Google Search). By bridging the gap between "pre-market" and "public-facing," eXp is redefining how agents generate early demand and deliver unparalleled exposure for their clients.

Starting April 15, eXp agents can, at their client’s request, place “Coming Soon” listings on Realtor.com, Homes.com, and ComeHome.com, subject to compliance with the rules and guidelines of their local MLS. These listings will be distributed through an integrated third-party listing distribution platform, Zenlist (available for download in the iOS and Android store today), allowing agents to share key property details and photos during the approved coming soon period.

“Our philosophy is simple,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “If a home is being marketed to the public, consumers deserve the opportunity to see it. Our role as an industry is to create the most open and efficient marketplace possible for buyers and sellers. This is not about limiting where listings appear. It is about expanding visibility and giving sellers the widest possible audience while maintaining compliance with MLS rules and local regulations.”

This move reflects eXp’s long-standing belief that transparency and broad consumer access to housing inventory serve the best interests of buyers and sellers alike. Expanding visibility helps ensure that more buyers have the opportunity to discover and evaluate homes, while giving sellers greater exposure to interested audiences. eXp believes consumers should be able to access listings across multiple platforms and not just a single website, in order to support a more open, competitive, and efficient housing marketplace.

Unmatched Visibility by the Numbers, 170M Monthly Views And Growing:

By making this capability available across its global agent network, eXp continues to invest in technology and distribution strategies that prioritize consumer access and agent flexibility now supported by:

Realtor.com: Recorded 62 million average monthly unique users (per calendar year Q4 2025 internal data).

The Homes.com Network (including Homes.com, the Apartments Network, and the Land Network): Averaged 108 million monthly unique visitors for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 (per Google Analytics).

Comehome.com: ComeHome.com is HouseCanary's widely distributed real estate portal that partners with Google to showcase listings on Google Search in select markets.

Importantly, this syndication will be non-exclusive. eXp is not entering into exclusive portal arrangements and any portal may choose to receive eXp listings on equal terms, subject to applicable MLS rules and seller authorization.

By expanding access to pre-market inventory, eXp is increasing visibility and opportunity for buyers and sellers alike. In an industry where timing and visibility are the ultimate currencies, eXp is ensuring its agents and their clients never have to choose between the two.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected increases in listing visibility, buyer engagement, agent adoption, and the potential impact of expanded distribution on transaction outcomes, as well as the Company’s ability to maintain and expand relationships with third-party platforms. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: changes in MLS rules, policies, or enforcement; variability in portal participation or integration capabilities; differences in agent usage and adoption rates; evolving regulatory or antitrust considerations; changes in consumer behavior or housing market conditions; competitive responses from other industry participants; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9f5c3be-bf6f-4387-bc93-f097c00044c2