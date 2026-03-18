Green Impact Exchange Appoints John Visneski as Chief Information Security Officer

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Impact Exchange, LLC (“GIX”), one of only ten registered stock exchange operators in the U.S., today announced the appointment of John Visneski as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Visneski will build and execute GIX’s enterprise technology and cybersecurity strategies and report to Paul Bauccio, Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he will design scalable systems, oversee secure operations, and help ensure strict regulatory compliance as GIX builds a modern, trusted exchange for the next-generation economy.

Visneski is a distinguished cybersecurity leader with more than 20 years of experience securing global enterprises across the technology, entertainment, healthcare, and defense industries. He most recently served as CISO at Sumo Logic, a SaaS leader in observability security analytics. Visneski previously was CISO at MGM Studios, where he oversaw enterprise security and digital workflows during its acquisition by Amazon, where he then was named Head of Security for Mergers & Acquisitions. Prior to MGM Studios, Visneski held leadership roles at Accolade, a publicly traded digital healthcare company, and The Pokémon Company International. He began his career in cyber operations for the U.S. Air Force, including serving as cyber advisor to the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

“GIX is at the forefront of a fundamental shift in how capital is allocated to the next-generation economy, and security is the bedrock of that mission,” said Visneski. “I am thrilled to join the team in building a cybersecurity framework that doesn't just manage risk, but serves as a catalyst for innovation. By aligning our security posture with the highest regulatory standards, we are creating an environment where companies of all sizes can thrive.”

“John has a rare combination of high-stakes operational experience and visionary technical leadership that is essential for a modern equities exchange,” said Paul Bauccio, Chief Operating Officer. “From protecting national security interests in the Air Force to securing global brands like MGM and Pokémon, John’s experience will be critical as we navigate a rigorous regulatory landscape while creating a secure, transparent infrastructure for financial innovators who need products built on trusted, regulated, well-traveled rails.”

About Green Impact Exchange

Green Impact Exchange (GIX) is a new registered national securities exchange for the next-generation economy. GIX stands at the nexus of the second-fastest-growing segment of the global markets: capital allocation towards the “green economy,” which encompasses industries’ ongoing transition to a more durable, resilient, and technology-focused future. GIX is building a better capital markets infrastructure to support these companies via a full market ecosystem built on proven equities market rails, from traditional primary and dual listings, auctions, indices, and market data, to new products including equitized carbon credits, tokenized securities, and real-world assets. This offers a market for pre-IPO and IPO companies driving the green economy as well as an enhanced secondary market for underserved small- and mid-cap companies. GIX was founded by financial services leaders with decades of experience across global exchanges, market operations, corporate governance, and sustainability.

To learn more, please email us at info@tradegix.com or visit our website at https://www.tradegix.com/