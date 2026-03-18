Sober Sessions Launches National Live Music Movement Focused on Recovery and Community

Nashville, TN, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sober Sessions is redefining the live music experience by creating a space where music, community, and recovery intersect. Built as a platform to connect individuals to treatment resources, sober living, and second chances, Sober Sessions is quickly growing into a national movement—one show at a time.

The next installment of Sober Sessions will take place on March 27, 2026, at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, featuring performances from Ron Pope, Ian Flannigan, and King Lazy Eye.

Designed as a high-energy, substance-free concert environment, Sober Sessions brings together fans, artists, and recovery communities in a way that removes stigma while amplifying connection, storytelling, and purpose.

“Sober Sessions is about building something bigger than a concert—it’s about creating a culture where recovery is visible, supported, and celebrated,” said Riley Osborne, President of Sober Sessions. “We’re giving people a place to belong, to feel something real through music, and to understand that a second chance is always possible.”

A Movement With Real Impact

As Sober Sessions expands into cities across the country—including Austin, Charleston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC—the mission goes far beyond the stage.

Proceeds and partnerships from Sober Sessions directly support:

Access to Treatment — Helping individuals take the first step into substance use and mental health treatment programs

Sober Living Support — Assisting with placement and funding for safe, structured sober living environments

Scholarships & Financial Assistance — Reducing barriers for those who cannot afford care on their own

Recovery Resources & Community Integration — Connecting individuals with ongoing support systems after treatment

Second Chances — Creating real pathways for people to rebuild their lives through recovery, community, and purpose



Every show is designed not just to inspire—but to actively fund and fuel recovery journeys for those who need it most.

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities

Tickets for the Nashville event are available now, with proceeds helping support initiatives that connect individuals to recovery resources and treatment opportunities.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for brands and organizations looking to align with a fast-growing platform at the intersection of music and social impact.

For tickets and more information, visit:

www.sobersessions.com



Sober Sessions Nashville is proudly presented by Recovery Unplugged and Kipu Health, whose support helps expand access to recovery resources and second chances nationwide.

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