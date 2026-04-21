Recovery Unplugged Expands Access to Virtual Behavioral Health Treatment in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health, a nationally recognized provider of mental health and substance use treatment, is now offering services to residents of Pennsylvania through its Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). This expansion increases access to structured, evidence-based care for individuals seeking support for addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions—all from the comfort of home.

Recovery Unplugged specializes in treating substance use disorders alongside conditions such as depression, anxiety, trauma, and other behavioral health challenges. The organization is known for its innovative approach, which integrates music into the clinical treatment process to help patients engage more fully, process emotions, and build lasting coping strategies.

Through its Virtual IOP, Pennsylvania residents can now access licensed clinical care, group therapy, and individualized treatment planning without the need to travel or disrupt their daily responsibilities. The program is designed to provide meaningful structure and accountability while allowing individuals to maintain work, school, and family commitments.

“Access is still one of the biggest barriers in behavioral health,” said Riley Osborne, Chief Growth Officer at Recovery Unplugged. “Expanding into Pennsylvania through our virtual program means more people can get real, structured support without having to step away from their lives to do it. We’re meeting people where they are and giving them a way to stay engaged in their recovery."

Recovery Unplugged’s model is built on the understanding that connection drives recovery. By incorporating music-assisted therapy alongside traditional clinical modalities, the program helps patients resonate with treatment in a way that is personal and sustainable.

In recognition of its impact and innovation, Recovery Unplugged was named the #1 Behavioral Telehealth Program in 2025 by Forbes , highlighting its leadership in delivering accessible, high-quality care in a virtual setting.

“Virtual care doesn’t mean less effective care, it just means we have to be more intentional about how we connect,” said Ian Jackson, LPC-MHSP, Clinical Director at Recovery Unplugged. “Music sets us aside to provide a more outside the box approach that can help clients access solutions through different avenues.”

The expansion into Pennsylvania reflects the organization’s continued commitment to removing barriers to treatment and meeting individuals where they are geographically, emotionally, and clinically.

Pennsylvania residents interested in learning more about Recovery Unplugged’s Virtual IOP or beginning treatment can visit the Recovery Unplugged website or call (855) 954-1194.

About Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health

Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health is a national behavioral healthcare provider specializing in the treatment of substance use and mental health disorders. By combining evidence-based clinical care with music-assisted therapy, Recovery Unplugged helps individuals engage in the recovery process and build a foundation for long-term healing. With both in-person and virtual treatment options, the organization is committed to making high-quality care more accessible to those who need it.