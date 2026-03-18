New DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance Approaches $300M Testnet Liquidity as Platform Activity Expands

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance, a new DeFi cryptocurrency project, is approaching $300 million in testnet liquidity as activity on its V1 protocol continues to expand. The project is building a decentralized lending and borrowing platform on Ethereum, and the latest data reflects growing participation from users testing its core features. With increasing liquidity, active users, and ongoing development, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself ahead of its planned mainnet launch.





V1 Protocol Activity and Testnet Growth

Mutuum Finance’s V1 protocol is currently live on the Sepolia testnet, where users can interact with the platform’s core lending and borrowing features. Testnet liquidity has now moved past $290 million, showing strong participation across the community.

The protocol is designed as a decentralized, non-custodial lending system built on Ethereum. In its current version, users can already test how the platform will function once it goes live. This includes supplying assets, earning passive yield, staking positions, and borrowing liquidity against collateral.

The goal is to provide a working environment before launch, allowing users to understand how the system operates and how different features interact within the ecosystem.

mtTokens and Passive Income Mechanics

A key part of the system is mtTokens, which act as proof of deposit inside the protocol. When a user supplies assets, they receive mtTokens representing that position.

For example, if a user deposits USDT into the protocol, they receive mtUSDT in return. These tokens accumulate yield over time based on the utilization of the liquidity pool. The annual percentage yield depends on how much of the pool is being used, typically ranging between 3% and 14% APY.

If the average APY over a year is around 8%, a user supplying $10,000 in USDT could generate approximately $800 annually without active trading. These funds remain accessible, meaning users can withdraw or move their assets at any time.

Staking, Dividends, and Token Demand

Users who choose to stake their mtTokens can receive additional rewards in MUTM tokens. The platform includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where a portion of fees generated from lending and borrowing activity is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market.

These purchased tokens are then distributed to users staking their mtTokens. This structure benefits participants in two ways: they earn passive yield from lending activity and receive additional dividends in MUTM. At the same time, buying MUTM from the market adds direct demand pressure to the token itself.

Presale Progress and Token Metrics

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04, with nearly half of the presale allocation still available. Out of the total 4 billion token supply, 1.82 billion tokens are allocated to the presale. So far, over 855 million tokens have already been sold, while the project has raised close to $21 million.

The token’s launch price is set at $0.06, meaning current buyers are entering below the expected listing level. In earlier stages, the token was priced at $0.01, which means early participants have already seen a 300% increase, and by launch, that represents a 6x increase from phase one pricing.

Mutuum Finance has also completed a CertiK audit, with a token scan score around 90/100, adding an additional layer of verification to the project’s smart contract security.

Community Incentives and Ecosystem Growth

Part of the token allocation is reserved for community incentives. Mutuum Finance is currently running a $100,000 giveaway, where 10 winners will receive rewards. Participation details are available through the project’s official channels.

In addition, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard system, where users competing for the top position can earn a $500 bonus. The leaderboard resets regularly, allowing ongoing participation.

These incentives are designed to maintain engagement while the protocol continues development and testnet activity expands.

Mutuum Finance is progressing through its development phase with active testnet participation, growing liquidity, and a working lending model already in place. With the MUTM token still priced at $0.04 and below its planned $0.06 launch price, the current stage remains one of the earlier entry points before the project moves into full market trading.