The 2026 Gold Crunch: Why Smart Money Wants Scalable Permitted Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com — The gold sector is undergoing a pivotal shift. Institutional capital is completely rethinking how it values recoverable ounces. According to the World Gold Council, a weakening dollar and global uncertainty are driving a strategic rotation toward projects with clear, scalable production pathways and simple metallurgy[1]. With mining development timelines stretching further out, the market is placing a significant valuation premium on fully permitted, de-risked assets[2]. Companies like Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) (TSX: ELD), Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) (TSX: CG), Integra Resources (NYSE-A: ITRG), and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE-A: NAK) (TSX: NDM) each represent distinct, undervalued operational answers to this new mandate for extraction efficiency and regulatory certainty.

The macro setup is compelling. February saw a historic US$5.3 billion in global gold ETF inflows, marking the strongest two-month start on record[3]. Smart money is positioning for asymmetric upside, specifically targeting operations that can swiftly convert sovereign demand into near-term production. This demand base is rapidly broadening into 2026.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has announced metallurgical testwork results confirming that gold at its fully permitted Imwelo Project in Tanzania can be recovered at up to approximately 97% using conventional processing methods. That number matters: for a retail investor, a 97% recovery rate means almost none of the gold in the ground is lost during processing, which directly supports the economics of getting a mine into production.

The testwork confirmed that Imwelo's mineralization is largely free-milling, meaning the gold does not require complex or expensive treatment to extract. Roughly 84% of gold is directly cyanide-leachable, and gravity testing confirmed a strong recoverable gold component of approximately 42-47% across multiple test programs. In plain terms, a significant share of the gold can be pulled out early in the process before the ore even reaches the leach circuit, which reduces both cost and operational risk.

“These metallurgical results represent an important milestone in advancing Imwelo toward production,” said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of LVG. "The testwork confirms that the mineralization is largely free-milling, with a strong gravity recoverable gold component and excellent cyanide recoveries of up to approximately 97%.

“Importantly, the results are highly consistent with earlier metallurgical programs completed in 2013, 2014 and 2017, significantly reducing processing risk and providing a strong technical foundation for final plant design.

“Deposits that combine simple metallurgy, strong gravity recovery, and high cyanide recoveries are widely recognized as among the most attractive development opportunities in the gold sector. These characteristics support conventional processing flowsheets, predictable recoveries, and efficient advancement toward production.

“With Imwelo located in the heart of Tanzania’s Lake Victoria Goldfield, these results reinforce its position as a low-risk, near-term gold production opportunity in one of Africa’s most prolific gold districts.”

The announcement follows the company's recently completed drill program at Area C , where 21 holes confirmed that mineralization extends well beyond the current pit design, both at depth and laterally. Highlights from that program included 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33 meters and 9.31 g/t over 2.45 meters. The company also completed geotechnical studies supporting consolidation of Area C into a single open pit, and the Tembo Project separately returned surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from artisanal mining sites.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) (TSX: ELD) has received its Operating Authorization for the Ormaque deposit at the Lamaque Complex in Val-d'Or, Quebec, unlocking high-grade underground ore delivery to the existing Sigma Mill and realizing the value of development capital already invested at the site. Ormaque benefits from existing underground access via the Triangle–Sigma decline and will provide an additional high-grade feed source blended alongside Triangle deposit ore.

"Ormaque provides an additional source of high-grade ore to support the Sigma Mill, enhances our production flexibility, and builds on the investment our operating team has made in underground development," said CEO George Burns of Eldorado Gold. "With ongoing drilling aimed at expanding the deposit, Ormaque further reinforces the Lamaque Complex as a cornerstone asset within Eldorado's portfolio."

Eldorado Gold is concurrently advancing Sigma Mill expansion studies targeting a potential throughput increase from approximately 2,500 tonnes per day toward its fully permitted capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day.

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) (TSX: CG) reported a major step-up in its reserve base at year-end 2025, with proven and probable gold mineral reserves climbing 58% year-over-year to 5.5 million ounces and copper reserves up 49% to 1.7 billion pounds, driven by an active 113.5-kilometre drilling program across its portfolio. Mount Milligan led the charge with approximately 2 million ounces of gold and 500 million pounds of copper added to the resource base following 200 holes drilled over 56,835 metres, while Kemess saw meaningful infill results supporting local resource classification upgrades.

With measured and indicated gold resources inclusive of reserves now standing at 10.8 million ounces and copper at 3.6 billion pounds, Centerra Gold is backing its expanded reserve base with a planned 2026 exploration budget of $40–50 million split between brownfield programs at Mount Milligan, Kemess, and Öksüt, and greenfield generative work.

Integra Resources (NYSE-A: ITRG) is guiding 2026 gold production of 70,000 to 75,000 ounces at its Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, with a three-year outlook projecting output growth to 80,000–90,000 ounces annually in both 2027 and 2028. The company has allocated $62–$68 million in sustaining capital for 2026, focused on capitalized waste stripping, mobile fleet upgrades, and infill drilling to position the mine for improved cost performance in subsequent years.

"Florida Canyon is performing as intended following its acquisition, providing Integra with a stable, cash-generating foundation that de-risks the business while helping fund future portfolio growth," said CEO George Salamis of Integra Resources. "Our 2026 plan prioritizes operational reliability, maintenance discipline, and targeted reinvestment to strengthen the operation, extend mine life, and position Florida Canyon as a sustainable, high-quality producing asset rather than a transitional one."

In parallel, Integra Resources is advancing its flagship development projects: the DeLamar heap leach project in Idaho is progressing under a formal BLM-defined NEPA permitting schedule with an Environmental Impact Statement targeted for Q3 2027, while the Nevada North Project is preparing for a pre-feasibility study expected to be announced in the first half of 2027. Total 2026 project advancement spending across both assets is budgeted at $35–$40 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE-A: NAK) (TSX: NDM) is actively contesting the EPA's Clean Water Act veto of its Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska, responding in February 2026 to a Department of Justice brief filed in Alaska Federal Court. The Pebble Project, located 200 miles from Anchorage, represents one of the largest undeveloped gold-copper-molybdenum deposits in the world, with the company maintaining it could generate significant revenue for Alaska and the broader U.S. economy.

"Our strategy has always been grounded in a solid legal case that this veto was illegal, and a high level of confidence that the court will agree with us," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty Minerals. "The flaws in this brief only increase that confidence. We are eager to file our response on or before April 15 which will delineate those flaws, and to take this case to court for a decision as soon as possible."

Northern Dynasty plans to file its responding brief by April 15, 2026, while continuing to explore settlement with the EPA in parallel.

FOR MORE INFO ON LVG: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"). There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company. Cautionary Note on Production Decision: Although Imwelo has been the subject of JORC-compliant PEA, PFS and updated PFS work, these foreign-code studies are not current under NI 43-101. The Company has not completed a feasibility study on Imwelo that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and is not treating the JORC-based estimates or analyses as current under CIM Definition Standards. Any decision to commence production is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, without limitation, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational, regulatory, or permitting risks.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

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