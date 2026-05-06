Before a Single Drill Rig Turns at America’s Largest Conventional Uranium Deposit, the Permitting Work Has Already Started — Quietly, Methodically, and With Real Money Behind It

Eagle Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NUCL) just launched a multi-disciplinary environmental baseline studies campaign at the Aurora Uranium Project — meteorological stations, wetlands delineation, archaeological surveys, hydrogeology — all before the 27,000-foot Pre-Feasibility drill program begins. It is the kind of unglamorous, expensive, slow work that quietly separates the uranium developers that actually become mines from the ones that don’t. And it is happening at exactly the moment Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) — the largest publicly traded uranium company in the world — is preparing to report a quarter that the entire sector will be reading.

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary — There is a particular kind of milestone in mining that almost never makes the front page. It does not involve a discovery hole. It does not move a stock chart by 30% in a session. It does not make for a good photograph. It is, instead, the moment a developer engages a wetlands biologist, a meteorologist, an archaeological consulting firm, and a state-level permitting agency, and quietly starts assembling the data package that — eventually, after years of careful accumulation — turns a deposit into a mine.

That is the milestone that Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) just reached at the Aurora Uranium Project, and it is the kind of milestone that the U.S. uranium sector has been waiting on for decades.

The Company announced this morning that it has launched a comprehensive environmental baseline studies campaign at Aurora — its flagship project on the Oregon-Nevada border — in advance of the previously announced 27,000-foot Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) related drill program. The baseline studies span hydrology, hydrogeology, surface and groundwater quality, flora and fauna, wetlands delineation, geochemistry, meteorology, and cultural heritage. The work is being coordinated through SLR International Corporation, which Eagle has engaged as its lead permitting manager, and through Native-X, Inc., a full-service archaeological consulting firm that operates extensively across Oregon, Nevada, and California.

The headline asset is one that, on its own, ought to command a far larger share of the U.S. nuclear conversation than it currently does. Aurora is described by the Company as the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States — 32.75 million pounds of indicated U3O8 and 4.98 million pounds inferred under SK-1300 TRS, located within a near-surface ore body. The adjacent Cordex deposit, which the Company believes offers significant potential to expand the project’s overall resource inventory, sits within the same property package. BBA USA Inc. completed Aurora’s S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate and authored the related Technical Report Summary in August 2025.

The news today, in plain English, is this: the unsexy work has started. The quiet work. The work that determines whether the drill program in July actually leads anywhere.

What was actually announced

There are four substantive pieces inside today’s announcement, and each of them carries weight in the project’s permitting trajectory.

A 10-meter meteorological station. Through SLR, Eagle has commenced the permitting and procurement process for a 10-meter-high meteorological (“MET”) station at Aurora, with installation expected by early June. Once operational, the station will collect ambient weather-related data — wind speed in both horizontal and vertical axes, wind direction, temperature and temperature contrasts, relative humidity, barometric pressure, and solar radiation. That data feeds directly into air-quality permitting and related air-quality studies. For anyone unfamiliar with how mine permitting actually works in the United States, it is worth pausing on this: you cannot apply for an air-quality permit without a baseline of meteorological data, and you cannot collect a baseline of meteorological data without a station. The MET station is the prerequisite to the prerequisite. Eagle is starting at the foundation.

Wetlands and aquatic resources delineation. SLR has also initiated detailed delineation of wetlands and other jurisdictional aquatic resources across the specific areas at Aurora where the upcoming PFS-related drill program will be conducted. Field teams will map wetland boundaries, streams, and other waters, and assess their functional characteristics, hydrologic connectivity, and ecological value. The output of this work feeds two parallel permitting streams — federal compliance with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, and state-level permitting through the Oregon Department of State Lands. This is not a corner that any modern uranium project can cut. It is the kind of work that, done correctly and early, prevents the kind of late-stage permitting delays that have killed otherwise viable projects in other jurisdictions.

Cultural and archaeological baseline studies. Native-X, the archaeological consulting firm Eagle has engaged, has commenced cultural and archaeological baseline work across the Project area. The studies are designed to identify and document any historical properties or cultural resources that may be present, support early engagement with relevant federal and state agencies and Tribal Nations, and inform project design to avoid or mitigate potential impacts. Again — this is work that has to happen. The question, for any uranium developer, is whether it gets started years before it is needed, or whether it becomes the bottleneck that delays a permit two years down the road. Eagle is doing it before the drill rigs arrive.

Multiple consultant engagements still in progress. The Company also disclosed that it is in various stages of discussion with numerous additional consultants regarding hydrology, hydrogeology, surface water quality, groundwater quality, flora and fauna, and geochemistry. Most of this work is expected to commence in advance of, or during, the PFS-related drill program scheduled for this summer.

The framing quote from Eagle’s VP of Operations, Vishal Gupta, captures the operational philosophy: “Initiating environmental baseline studies marks an important milestone in the responsible advancement of Aurora toward a PFS. These studies are designed to collect critical environmental data across multiple disciplines, including hydrology, hydrogeology, surface water quality, groundwater quality, flora and fauna, wetlands delineation, geochemistry, meteorology, and cultural heritage. Once collected, this data will support environmental impact assessments, mine design optimization, and future permitting activities at Aurora. We are committed to developing Aurora in a manner that meets or exceeds regulatory standards and reflects best practices in environmental stewardship.”

That language is operationally specific in a way that matters. It is not “we plan to advance the project.” It is “here are the disciplines, here are the consultants, here is the sequencing.” The detail itself is the signal.

Why this matters in the broader uranium market

To understand why Aurora’s quiet permitting work is significant, it helps to widen the lens.

Uranium is in the middle of one of the most extraordinary repricing cycles in the history of the commodity. As of May 1, 2026, the spot price sits at approximately $86.55 per pound — up 24% over the past year, despite a flat 2025. TradeTech’s monthly Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator climbed to $93.00 per pound on March 31, 2026 — the highest level in more than 18 years — reflecting the reality that utilities are no longer willing to roll the dice on spot availability and are signing forward contracts at prices that producers describe as the floor, not the ceiling.

The structural drivers underneath that pricing are well known but worth restating. The United States consumes nearly 50 million pounds of uranium per year to fuel its 93 operating commercial nuclear reactors. Domestic production, even in 2026, sits at approximately 1 million pounds. The arithmetic gap is filled by imports — primarily from Kazakhstan, Canada, and historically Russia, the latter of which is now subject to U.S. sanctions on enriched uranium. Uranium was reinstated to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, reinforcing its strategic status and enabling supportive domestic supply policy. The 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial, held earlier this year, confirmed more than $30 billion in committed U.S. government support for secure critical mineral supply chains.

On the demand side, the picture is even more striking. The International Energy Agency’s 2026 Global Energy Review reports 78 gigawatts of nuclear reactor capacity currently under construction across 15 countries, against an installed base of 420 GW. Thirty-eight nations signed on at the Paris Nuclear Energy Summit in March 2026 to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050. The U.S. government has committed an $80 billion package supporting Cameco’s Westinghouse joint venture for new AP1000 reactor builds. The Department of Energy has issued a $2.7 billion contract package to Centrus Energy and two other enrichers to onshore enrichment capacity. Meta has signed agreements for up to 7.8 gigawatts of nuclear capacity to support its AI services. Microsoft has signed agreements to renew old reactors that exclusively supply over 800 megawatts for AI datacenter operations.

This is the context in which Aurora’s permitting work is happening. It is not a project being advanced into a soft uranium market in the hope that prices will eventually arrive. It is a project being advanced — methodically, with real consultant engagements and real money — into a market where the prices are already there, the policy support is already there, and the demand is already locked in through long-term contracts.

Cameco — the world’s largest publicly traded uranium company is reading the same room

Eagle’s announcement today coincides almost to the day with the most-watched earnings event in the uranium sector. Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) — the largest publicly traded uranium company in the world, with a market capitalization of approximately $52 billion — is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2026 results before market open on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Senior management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results.

Cameco’s importance to the sector is difficult to overstate. The Company operates the McArthur River and Key Lake uranium operations in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin — the world’s largest high-grade uranium mine and mill — and holds a majority stake in the Cigar Lake mine, the world’s highest-grade uranium mine, which the Company has indicated will continue operating through 2036. Cameco has guided 2026 deliveries of 29 to 32 million pounds against expected production of 19.5 to 21.5 million pounds on a share basis, with uranium revenue expected between C$2.54 billion and C$2.73 billion and fuel-services revenue of C$590 million to C$630 million. Average uranium spot prices in Q1 2026 ran approximately $88.49 per pound, up 41% from $62.55 a year earlier — providing material tailwind to Cameco’s contracted book and capturing the magnitude of the repricing the sector has lived through over the past 12 months.

Beyond the production base, Cameco holds a 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric Company, which sits at the center of the U.S. government’s $80 billion AP1000 reactor build-out package. The strategic positioning is unique: Cameco is simultaneously the largest pure-play uranium miner in the world, the holder of one of the largest uncommitted long-term uranium positions, and a major equity holder in the dominant Western reactor designer. CEO Tim Gitzel has consistently maintained a cautious supply-discipline position rather than chasing volume — a stance that, combined with the Company’s contracted book, has driven the share price from a 2020 low to approximately $122.15 at last close before the May 5 earnings event.

Three observations from the Cameco set-up that bear directly on Eagle:

First, the supply-discipline thesis. Cameco has consistently guided that it will not increase production aggressively into a tightening market — preferring to extract value through long-term contract pricing rather than volume. That posture, replicated across most major Western producers, is precisely what creates the structural opening for new domestic deposits to enter the supply stack. The market is not waiting for the incumbents to flood it. It is waiting for new pounds, in safe jurisdictions, with credible permitting trajectories.

Second, the Westinghouse-uranium integration thesis. Cameco’s bet on Westinghouse is the most explicit institutional articulation in the sector of the proposition that uranium and reactor technology are converging strategic assets. Eagle’s stated long-term strategy — combining domestic uranium with exclusive Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology — is the same architectural thesis applied at the development stage rather than at the multi-billion-dollar producer stage.

Third, the U.S. exposure premium. Cameco’s portfolio is overwhelmingly Canadian. The U.S. — the world’s largest nuclear power generator and the most acute domestic supply gap — has no equivalent of Cameco. There is no single U.S.-listed uranium developer of scale that owns, in the United States, a measured and indicated resource base comparable to what Cameco operates in Saskatchewan. Aurora is the closest thing the United States has, on a measured-and-indicated conventional basis, to a McArthur River-adjacent strategic asset — and Eagle is the only U.S.-listed company developing it.

Cameco trades at roughly 50x its trailing earnings, and the market is willing to pay that multiple on the basis of contracted volumes, jurisdictional security, and Westinghouse exposure. The implied premium for U.S. domestic, large-scale, conventional uranium is something the market has not yet had the opportunity to price — because, until very recently, it has not had a candidate to price it on.

What the timeline looks like from here

Pulling the threads together, the next 90 to 120 days for Eagle Nuclear Energy will be defined by a sequence of execution markers that the market can track in real time:

The MET station goes in by early June. SLR continues delineation of wetlands and jurisdictional aquatic resources at the drill program footprint. Native-X advances cultural and archaeological baseline work with Tribal Nations engagement. The 27,000-foot, 47-hole diamond drill program at Aurora — designed by BBA USA, permitted by SLR, drilled by Harris Exploration Drilling with two to three rigs over three to four months — is scheduled to commence in early July 2026. The data feeds directly into the Pre-Feasibility Study, targeted for completion in the second half of 2027.

That is a real, verifiable, dated sequence. It is the kind of sequence that, for a development-stage uranium company in a tightening market, converts from a plan into a re-rating event one milestone at a time.

The unsexy work has started. The drill rigs come next.

For more information on Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), visit equity-insider.com/nucl-profile/.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management team of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) market risks; (ii) the effect of the Company’s previously completed business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (the “Business Combination”) on Eagle’s business relationships, performance, and business generally; (iii) risks that the Business Combination disrupts current plans of Eagle and potential difficulties in its employee retention as a result of the Business Combination; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eagle related to the Business Combination; (v) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; (vi) the inability to maintain the listing of Eagle’s securities on Nasdaq Capital Market or a comparable exchange; (vii) the risk that the price of Eagle’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in laws, regulations, technologies, natural disasters or health epidemics/pandemics, national security tensions, and macro-economic and social environments affecting its business; (viii) fluctuations in spot and forward markets for uranium and certain other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel oil and electricity); (ix) restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Eagle operates; (x) laws and regulations governing Eagle’s operation, exploration and development activities, and changes in such laws and regulations; (xi) Eagle’s ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for the operation and expansion of its existing operations and for the development, construction and commencement of new operations; and (xii) risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining. The foregoing list is not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Eagle presently does not know or that Eagle currently believes are immaterial. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in filings made with the SEC by Eagle from time to time, which may be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.