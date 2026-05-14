The Quiet Consolidation of a Defense AI Platform

From RF-based sensing to AI video intelligence and autonomous flight— a planned build-out in a sector being reshaped by AI procurement

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary — Most defense technology platforms are built one technology layer at a time, over years. The procurement cycles are slow, the regulatory diligence is heavy, and the operational integration between sensing, autonomy, command software, and physical hardware tends to take longer than any single executive team’s planning horizon. The companies that compress that build into months — through targeted acquisition, IP procurement, and supply-chain integration.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) entered 2026 as a defense technology company engaged in the development of AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications.[2] Over the eight weeks from late February through late April 2026, the Company executed a sequence of strategic actions that expanded its platform architecture along two orthogonal vectors: AI video intelligence intellectual property and autonomous platform integration.

The activities began on February 27, 2026, with the announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding with a German aerospace systems provider and an Israeli developer of interceptor drone technologies, establishing a framework for cooperation to propose interceptor drone systems to the Bundeswehr and related German government defense entities.[3] The framing was deliberate: NATO-aligned defense environments, including Germany, have an ongoing operational requirement for drone interception systems that comply with strict regulatory and rules-of-engagement constraints — a description that has subsequently held up as the consistent strategic thesis underpinning the platform expansion.[3]

On March 20, 2026, the Company announced the establishment of VisionWave IL Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel, appointing Adir Sabag as CEO and engaging Oren Attiya for CFO-level services through his consulting firm.[4] The Israeli build-out connected the Company’s U.S. corporate headquarters in West Hollywood with operational and engineering depth in one of the world’s most-tested defense technology ecosystems.



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On April 10, 2026, VisionWave completed the acquisition of 100% of the intellectual property assets underlying the xCalibre™ AI video intelligence platform from Dream America Marketing Services pursuant to a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement.[2] Consideration consisted of 7,000,000 shares of VWAV common stock (3,500,000 at closing; 3,500,000 contingent on proof-of-concept validation and Nasdaq shareholder approval) and a $6,000,000 promissory note.[2] The portfolio was independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group (such valuation is not a fairness opinion for securities law purposes, carries no assurance of realizable benefit, and is not an appraisal of fair market value for accounting purposes; the Company will assess GAAP treatment in purchase accounting). The xCalibre™ intellectual property will provide the multi-modal intelligence stack with its video-perception and AI video-analytics layer.[5]

On February 24, 2026, the Company executed a binding definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials Ltd., an Israeli certified aerospace manufacturer whose structural components support systems publicly known as Iron Dome and Barak 8 (LR-SAM / MR-SAM), as well as additional airborne, offensive, and intelligence platforms.[1] The transaction was structured around consideration of 250,000 shares of VWAV common stock in exchange for 51% of C.M.’s ordinary shares, alongside a concurrent secured loan facility of up to $1,500,000, and was informed by an independent BDO Consulting Group valuation of approximately $50 million (such valuation is not a fairness opinion for securities law purposes, carries no assurance of realizable benefit, and is not an appraisal of fair market value for accounting purposes; the Company will assess GAAP treatment in purchase accounting)..[1] As of the Company’s April 23, 2026 corporate update, the acquisition had not yet closed and remained subject to conditions precedent.[2] In the same corporate update, the Company referenced a proposed investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX), broadening the multi-modal stack to include stereo and thermal computer vision capability.[2]

On April 28, 2026, VisionWave filed a provisional patent application for the xCalibre™ Camera-as-Sensor AI Intelligence Platform (a provisional application does not guarantee that any claims will be allowed or that a patent will issue), with the goal of formalizing intellectual property protection around the technology just 18 days after the underlying IP acquisition closed.[6]

On May 6, 2026, the Company announced a strategic roadmap to operationalize xCalibre™’s Neuro-Logic AI assets across Solar Drone Ltd.’s long-endurance autonomous flight platforms with the goal of converting the long-endurance solar-powered drone subsidiary into an autonomous surveillance asset capable of real-time edge AI processing.[5] The goal is to develop a vertically integrated platform spanning RF detection, computer vision, AI video analytics, autonomous flight, and combat-validated hardware supply chain, with the foundation for each layer added or activated through a discrete corporate action.

On May 11, 2026, VisionWave announced two private investor events in Palm Beach, Florida — May 13 and May 14, 2026 — at BiCE Ristorante Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago Beach Club, with senior management providing updates on strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, and long-term business objectives.[7]

Across the public-equity universe, several established AI and computer-vision names have continued to deliver results that frame the underlying demand picture.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) on May 4, 2026 announced Q1 2026 financial results that revenue grew 85% year-over-year to $1.633 billion — the fastest top-line growth Palantir has posted since 2020 — with U.S. revenue growing 104% year-over-year to $1.282 billion and U.S. government revenue specifically growing 84% year-over-year to $687 million.[8] The Company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion, implying approximately 71% year-over-year growth, and reported adjusted operating income of $984 million on a 60% margin with $8.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury securities at quarter end.[8] CEO Alex Karp described the quarter as one in which the Company had “shattered consensus expectations,” with a Rule of 40 score of 145%.[8] The combination of accelerating U.S. government revenue and accelerating U.S. commercial revenue at that scale provides a useful read on the underlying procurement environment that smaller-cap defense AI names like VWAV are operating in.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) on April 23, 2026 released first quarter 2026 results with revenue of $558 million — up 27% year-over-year — and announced a $250 million share repurchase program, raising the midpoint of its full-year 2026 revenue guidance by 2% to reflect better-than-expected demand.[9] CEO Amnon Shashua highlighted continued progress on the robotaxi technology stack and the EyeQ6H-based SuperVision L2++ and Chauffer L3 programs with VW Group, with Volkswagen announcing the start of pre-series production of the ID. Buzz autonomous vehicle in a Hanover facility with vehicles coming off the regular assembly line with Mobileye’s fully integrated self-driving system.[9] The autonomous-driving and ADAS data flow provides a useful technical adjacency to the autonomous surveillance use cases VWAV’s platform is designed to address.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), the Santa Clara-based developer of edge AI semiconductors for computer-vision applications, has continued to expand its edge AI portfolio in 2026 — including the CES 2026 launch of its Developer Zone (DevZone), centralizing optimized models through the Cooper Model Garden, and providing low-code and no-code agentic blueprints for prototyping multi-agent workflows on the CV7 and N1 SoC families.[10] The direction of Ambarella’s tooling — from far-edge endpoints to near-edge infrastructure — illustrates the trajectory of the broader edge AI category that AI video intelligence platforms like xCalibre™ are positioned to leverage.[10]

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), one of the world’s largest defense system primes, continues to play a key role in the system build and field-deployment portion of the AI defense stack, working increasingly closely with platform providers as software takes a larger role in modern defense architectures. Industry coverage of the broader procurement environment in 2026 has noted that companies tied to drones and autonomous systems may see increased demand as a result of the structural shift toward enterprise software contracts at the major defense primes.[11]

The companies referenced above (Palantir Technologies Inc., Mobileye Global Inc., Ambarella, Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation) are significantly larger, more established entities with substantially greater resources, revenues, market capitalizations, and operating histories than VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Any comparison between these companies and VWAV is for general industry context only and may not be suitable or indicative of VWAV’s future performance, results of operations, or prospects. VWAV is a smaller reporting company at an earlier stage of development, and there can be no assurance that it will achieve similar results or growth rates.

Read more about VisionWave Holdings, Inc. at: https://equity-insider.com/vwav-landing

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Forward-Looking Statements. T his commentary contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “potential,” “intend,” “strategy,” or similar expressions (including the negative of such terms) identify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding:

the anticipated benefits, timing or completion of the pending acquisition of a controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials Ltd. (which remains subject to conditions precedent and has not yet closed);

the realizable value or accounting treatment of the BDO Consulting Group valuations referenced for the xCalibre™ IP portfolio or C.M. Composite;

the Company’s plans to integrate xCalibre™ Neuro-Logic AI assets with Solar Drone platforms and the timing or success of any proof-of-concept validation;

the potential issuance or commercial value of any patent claims from the provisional patent application;

the outcome or impact of investor events or any resulting capital-raising or business development activities;

the Company’s ability to secure government contracts, defense procurement opportunities, or commercial revenue; and

the Company’s overall business strategy, growth prospects, and market positioning.





These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that pending acquisitions may not close on the contemplated terms or at all; (ii) technology development, integration and proof-of-concept risks associated with xCalibre™ and other platforms; (iii) the risk that provisional patent applications will not result in issued claims of commercial value or that any issued patents may not be enforceable; (iv) valuation assumptions that may not be realized or that may require different GAAP accounting treatment; (v) the Company’s ability to secure government or defense contracts in a competitive environment; (vi) regulatory, Nasdaq, and shareholder approval risks; (vii) dependence on key personnel and strategic partners; (viii) competition from significantly larger and better-capitalized companies; (ix) geopolitical, supply-chain and defense-budget uncertainties; and (x) general economic, capital markets and other risks described in detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors are strongly encouraged to review the Company’s most recent SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K (available at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=2038439), for a more complete discussion of risk factors and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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