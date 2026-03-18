Mutuum Finance V1 Protocol Sees Rising Participation as Lending Features Go Live on Testnet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mutuum Finance, a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built on Ethereum, is recording rising participation as its V1 protocol continues operating on the Sepolia testnet. The platform has made its core lending infrastructure available for public interaction, allowing users to test supplying, borrowing, and position management in a live environment. Growing liquidity and user engagement reflect increasing interest as the project moves closer to its mainnet phase.





Presale Progress

The MUTM token is currently in its presale phase and priced at $0.04, with a planned launch price of $0.06. The project has already raised nearly $21 million, and more than 19,000 holders have participated so far. Out of the total 4 billion token supply, 1.82 billion tokens are allocated for the presale, and over 850 million tokens have already been sold, leaving a reduced portion still available.

Early participants entered at $0.01 in phase one, which places the current pricing at a 300% increase from the initial stage. The progression toward the $0.06 launch price provides a defined structure as the token moves closer to public trading.

V1 Protocol Features and Testnet Activity

The V1 protocol includes the main components required for a functioning DeFi lending system. Users can supply assets into shared liquidity pools and borrow against collateral while monitoring their positions in real time. The current testnet version supports assets such as USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, giving users a practical range of tokens to test different strategies within the protocol.

When assets are supplied, the system issues mtTokens that represent the user’s deposit position. These tokens track the value of supplied assets and accumulate yield based on borrowing activity within the pool. On the borrowing side, the protocol issues debt tokens, which represent borrowed positions and track both the principal and the interest accrued over time, giving users clear visibility into their obligations.

Risk management is handled through the Stability Factor, which measures how secure a borrowing position is. Positions with higher Stability Factors have more buffer before liquidation risk increases, while lower values allow users to borrow closer to maximum limits. To simplify this process, Safe Mode Borrow Presets are included, allowing users to select predefined borrowing strategies based on different risk levels.

An automated liquidator bot continuously monitors all positions on the protocol. When collateral levels fall below required thresholds, the system triggers liquidations to maintain the overall balance of the platform.

Testnet activity has been expanding steadily, with liquidity now approaching the $300 million mark. This level of engagement shows that users are actively interacting with the protocol’s core features ahead of mainnet deployment.

Staking and Token Mechanics

Beyond lending and borrowing, the protocol includes a staking layer connected to mtTokens. Users who choose to stake their mtTokens become eligible to receive rewards in MUTM tokens. The system uses a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where a portion of the fees generated by lending and borrowing activity is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the market and distribute them to stakers.

This structure connects protocol usage directly to token demand. As activity within the platform increases, more fees are generated, which can translate into increased buying pressure on the token while distributing rewards to active participants.

Mutuum Finance is advancing through its development phase with a live V1 protocol, increasing testnet participation, and a full set of lending and borrowing features already accessible to users. With liquidity approaching $300 million on testnet and the presale still ongoing at $0.04, the project is building both its technical infrastructure and its user base ahead of launch. The focus remains on expanding protocol functionality and strengthening its position within the DeFi lending sector as it moves toward mainnet deployment.