Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

Amsterdam, March 18, 2026

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR227 million (US$270 million1) share repurchase program for the period March 12, 2026 through March 18, 2026.

The repurchases were made under the EUR227 million share repurchase program announced on February 26, 2026 and effective from February 27, 2026. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period February 27, 2026 through March 18, 2026 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program Overall progress Share Repurchase Program: Total Repurchase Amount EUR 226,633,158 Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 12,544,160 Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 389,479 Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 32.21 Start Date February 27, 2026 Percentage of program completed as of March 18, 2026 5.54% Overview of details of last 5 trading days: Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount March 12, 2026 27,124 EUR 33.05 EUR 896,351 March 13, 2026 27,230 EUR 32.90 EUR 895,998 March 16, 2026 27,491 EUR 32.59 EUR 895,995 March 17, 2026 27,092 EUR 33.07 EUR 895,978 March 18, 2026 26,821 EUR 33.41 EUR 895,977 Total 135,758 EUR 33.00 EUR 4,480,299

All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and or Aquis Europe.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 26, 2026, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is a global leader in deepwater ocean infrastructure, delivering floating production solutions across the full asset lifecycle—from design and construction to installation and operation. Supported by a global team of more than 8,000 professionals, the Company operates a long-term, asset-backed business model that delivers high-availability assets and predictable cash flows. SBM Offshore combines engineering expertise, operational reliability, and selective innovation to support safe, efficient, and lower-carbon energy production, while extending its capabilities into new opportunities across the blue economy.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year Annual General Meeting April 15 2026 First Quarter 2026 Trading Update May 7 2026 Half Year 2026 Earnings August 6 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update November 12 2026 Full Year 2026 Earnings February 18 2027

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties

Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile: +31 (0) 2 02 36 32 36 E-mail: wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu

Head of External Relations

Phone: +31 (0) 6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584 E-mail: giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views, expectations and various assumptions regarding the financial and non-financial position of SBM Offshore N.V., anticipated developments and other factors, and involve known and unknown risks, dependencies and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and / or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impacts, Risks and Opportunities’ section of the 2025 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore N.V. does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Data underpinning certain disclosures – particularly sustainability-related - may be subject to inherent limitations. These limitations include but are not limited to reliance on third party data providers whose data quality, completeness and integrity may differ; the use of estimates and assumptions where actual data is unavailable or incomplete; and dependencies on value chain partners for timely and accurate information provision. Methodologies, standards and regulatory requirements for measuring and reporting information—especially sustainability related information—continue to evolve. As a result, our measurement approaches and reported figures may be refined over time as more accurate, granular or standardized data becomes available. Accordingly, all data, and emissions data in particular, should be interpreted in light of these limitations and the ongoing maturation of sustainability reporting practices across our value chain.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in 2025 Annual Report, available on our website Annual Reports - SBM Offshore.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release “SBM Offshore” and “SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, “Fast4Ward®”, and “F4W®” and “Imodco®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

1 Based on the EUR/US$ forward exchange rate on February 18, 2026.

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