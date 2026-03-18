Conrad Capital Francisco Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynch Carpenter is investigating a possible cybersecurity incident at Conrad Capital Management, Inc. (“Conrad Capital”), an investment adviser and financial planning company. Threat actors allegedly infiltrated Conrad Capital’s servers and stole the personal and financial information of Conrad Capital’s clients. If you have used Conrad Capital for investment or financial services and want an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

The information potentially impacted in this cybersecurity incident includes:

Personal Identifying Information

Financial Records

If your information was impacted in this incident, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.