Twin Peaks and Dos Equis Launch $2 Million Bracket Challenge for 2026 Tournament Season

One winner per lodge gets $50 gift card and a shot at ‘dos’ million for a perfect bracket

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As tournament season approaches, Twin Peaks Restaurant is once again raising the stakes with the return of its annual Dos Million Bracket Challenge, presented by Dos Equis. Basketball fans 21 and older can register now at TwinPeaksBracketChallenge.com for a chance to win $2 million for a perfect bracket.*

For fans searching where to watch the action or planning a watch party, Twin Peaks lodges across the country will serve as headquarters for bracket competitions, game-day food and wall-to-wall viewing throughout the tournament.

In addition to the national grand prize, Twin Peaks is bringing the competition closer to home. The top bracket at every participating lodge will win a $50 Twin Peaks gift card, giving fans local bragging rights while competing for the national prize.

Even if a bracket gets busted, the action doesn’t stop. Twin Peaks’ “Shoot Your Shot for Cash” promotion gives guests a chance to win $500 every round during the tournament while catching the games, alongside specials like a $5 22-oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light.**

“Tournament season is one of the biggest moments of the year for our brand,” said Melissa Fry, Chief Marketing Officer of Twin Peaks. “The Dos Million Bracket Challenge gives fans a reason to engage early, gather for a bracket watch party with friends and make Twin Peaks their go-to spot to watch every round of the tournament.”

How It Works

Register at TwinPeaksBracketChallenge.com from Sunday, March 15, 2026–Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Complete bracket predictions for all 63 games by noon ET on March 19, 2026.

Track progress by following the leaderboard throughout the tournament to monitor standings.





The four play-in games are not included in the challenge.

If a participant correctly predicts all 63 games, they will be eligible to claim the $2 million grand prize, subject to verification and official rules.

Leading up to tipoff, guests can stop by early to fill out their brackets, enjoy Dos Equis and settle in at a sports bar with some of the most TVs for hoops, making it easy to follow every matchup during the first round and beyond.

Throughout the tournament season, guests can pair the action with Dos Equis beer bucket deals for basketball, Twin Peaks’ signature 29° draft beer and scratch-made favorites like smoked and grilled wings, smash burgers and other lodge classics. With wall-to-wall TVs and a high-energy game-day atmosphere, Twin Peaks is a popular choice for fans looking for the best place to watch the first round, catch mid-day games or settle in for the biggest matchups of the tournament. Select locations will also feature happy hour deals and tournament lunch specials, making it easy to stop in for a quick game or stay for the full bracket watch party.

Twin Peaks currently operates 116 locations across the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit https://twinpeaksbracketchallenge.com.

*Awarded as a 40-year annuity totaling $2 million, paid in $50,000 installments annually.

**Prices may vary by location.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has grown to 116 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Known as the ultimate sports lodge, Twin Peaks delivers a one-of-a-kind experience with made-from-scratch food, the coldest 29° beer in the game, and wall-to-wall TVs showcasing every major sporting event. From the moment guests walk in, they’re welcomed by friendly Twin Peaks Girls and a lively atmosphere built for sports fans. With a menu featuring scratch-made favorites like smashed, seared-to-order burgers, in-house smoked brisket, and signature wings, Twin Peaks offers something for every appetite. For more information, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc.

Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: TWNPQ) is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands. For more information, visit ir.TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@fatbrands.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

ICR

Michelle Michalski

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

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