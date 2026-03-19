ROHM to Showcase Cutting-Edge Power Electronics Solutions at APEC 2026

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor U.S.A., LLC today announced its participation at APEC 2026, the premier event for the power electronics community. This year’s conference will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, from March 22–26.

At Booth 1443, attendees can explore ROHM’s latest technologies designed to enhance efficiency, performance, and reliability across a wide range of applications. Interactive product demos will highlight ROHM’s latest breakthroughs and collaboration examples in Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) – technologies driving the evolution of automotive and EV, industrial power, and consumer electronics.

ROHM’s technical team will be on hand to offer detailed insights, answer questions, and discuss how these solutions address today’s most demanding power challenges.

"ROHM is excited to be exhibiting at APEC 2026. This event provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our innovative power solutions, connect with industry professionals, and strengthen relationships with our customers and partners," said Jay Barrus, President of ROHM Semiconductor U.S.A., LLC. "We look forward to meaningful conversations and new opportunities ahead, and we invite you to visit us at booth 1443." AI Servers and Data Centers

To support the rapid expansion of AI compute infrastructure, ROHM will present EcoSiC™ power modules in compact HSDIP20 and DOT-247 packages. These solutions target improved power density, thermal management, and system integration in AI server power supplies.

ROHM will collaborate with TAMURA Corporation at APEC 2026, featuring TAMURA’s gate driver module compatible with ROHM’s SiC modules for server UPS, PV inverters, and ESS (Energy Storage Systems).

In addition, ROHM will showcase EcoGaN™ 650V GaN HEMTs in the TOLL package used in AI server power supply units developed by Murata Power Solutions, alongside a new GaN design-in example.

xEV Power Conversion

ROHM will showcase its latest EcoSiC™ power module lineup designed to advance efficiency, power density, and reliability in electrified powertrains. Highlights include the TRCDRIVE pack™ targeted for traction inverters, as well as HSDIP20 and DOT-247 packages ideal for e-pumps and on-board chargers (OBCs). Engineers will provide guidance on evaluation methods and system-level design considerations for automotive power stages.

Industrial Motor Drives and System Power

At the booth, attendees can experience an interactive 3-phase BLDC water-pump demo using a sensor-less motor driver IC for automotive pumps and data-center liquid cooling. The setup provides high reliability and flexible control while reducing BOM costs using a 12V/100W pump with GUI-based monitoring of PWM, RPM, flow, and temperature.

ROHM will also present its LogiCoA™ power supply platform, the industry’s first analog–digital fusion control topology. By combining a low-bit MCU digital control section with a silicon MOSFET analog power stage, LogiCoA™ delivers full-digital-equivalent functionality with lower power consumption and cost. Featured demonstrations include the REF67004-based LogiCoA003-EVK-001 and an LLC converter.

Interactive Learning Experience: Fortune Wheel Game

ROHM will host a live "Fortune Wheel Game" centered on its 6-in-1 EcoSiC™ module concept. Through brief demos and explanations, attendees can explore a universal 3-phase inverter evaluation kit based on ROHM’s compact HSDIP20 SiC molded module. The EVK facilitates evaluation and implementation of motor-drive and converter applications. This hands-on experience allows participants to test their knowledge for a chance to win prizes.

Dialogue Session

ROHM will introduce a research paper co-authored by ROHM engineers.

Theme : High-Bandwidth LLC Bus Converter with Direct Effective Power Control (D-EPC) for Power

Delivery to Next-Generation AI Processors

Presenter : Professor Kazuhiro Umetani, Kyushu University

Date : March 26, 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM

*EcoSiC™, TRCDRIVE pack™, EcoGaN™ and LogiCoA™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of ROHM Co., Ltd.

For more information, visit our event page at https://pages.rohm.com/apec-2026.html or stop by our booth at the conference.

About ROHM

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network.

ROHM’s strengths in the analog and power markets allow us to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e. transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance.

Please visit ROHM’s website for more information: https://www.rohm.com

*****************************

CONTACT:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

+1-408-720-1900

Attachment