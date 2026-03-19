Austin Air Systems Announces Launch of the Austin Air Mold Solutions Summit to Advance National Mold Education

BUFFALO, NY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Air Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of medical-grade air purification systems, today announced the launch of the Austin Air Mold Solutions Summit, a national online educational event designed to improve public understanding of mold exposure, mold-related illness, and indoor environmental health. The free summit will officially launch on March 31, 2026, bringing together medical professionals, environmental specialists, and building science experts to provide science-informed educational insights for families and clinicians.

The summit’s official trailer video can be viewed here:

https://youtu.be/1EP4IBd0s6c

Austin Air Systems

The summit aims to address a growing need for interdisciplinary learning around mold exposure and indoor air quality. Through a series of expert-led discussions, participants will gain access to educational resources covering mold testing, mold remediation, environmental illness, building science, legal rights, and air purification strategies used to support healthier indoor environments.

Addressing a Growing Need for Mold Education

Mold exposure and indoor environmental conditions are increasingly recognized as areas of concern for homeowners, healthcare practitioners, and environmental professionals. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Americans spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors, where pollutant levels may be significantly higher than in outdoor environments.

Indoor dampness and mold growth have been associated with respiratory symptoms and asthma exacerbation, particularly in children, according to research cited by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also notes that exposure to damp or moldy environments may contribute to symptoms such as nasal congestion, throat irritation, coughing, wheezing, and skin irritation.

“Indoor air quality plays an important role in how people experience their living and working environments,” said Stacy Malesiewski, Certified Health Coach and Marketing Director at Austin Air. “The Austin Air Mold Solutions Summit was created to provide clear, science-informed education that helps families and clinicians better understand mold exposure and the environmental factors that may contribute to indoor health concerns.”

Research published in environmental health literature estimates that up to 50 percent of buildings in the United States experience some form of water damage during their lifecycle. These conditions can create environments where mold may grow if moisture problems are not properly addressed.

A Cross-Disciplinary Approach to Environmental Health

The Austin Air Mold Solutions Summit brings together professionals from multiple disciplines to share perspectives on mold-related illness, environmental exposure, and indoor air quality management. The event is structured to highlight collaboration between clinicians, environmental consultants, and building science professionals who work to address indoor environmental challenges.

Summit sessions are expected to explore a range of topics, including mold testing methodologies, moisture control in buildings, remediation practices, and conditions sometimes associated with environmental exposure, such as Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS) and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS).

By presenting insights from professionals working across these fields, the summit aims to close educational gaps that often exist between medical understanding and environmental investigation.

“Families navigating potential mold exposure often encounter fragmented information across different disciplines,” Malesiewski added. “By bringing together experts in environmental health, remediation, and clinical practice, the summit creates a space where knowledge can be shared in a more coordinated and accessible way.”

Understanding the Role of Indoor Air Quality

Indoor air quality has become a significant topic within public health and building science discussions. Studies have shown that airborne particles, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and environmental pollutants can accumulate in indoor environments when ventilation or filtration systems are insufficient.

Air purification technologies are often discussed as one component of broader indoor air quality management strategies. Research on high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration demonstrates that HEPA filters can remove 99.97 percent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including many types of particulate matter such as mold spores.

Activated carbon filtration systems are also used to adsorb volatile organic compounds, odors, and certain airborne chemicals that may affect indoor air conditions.

Austin Air Systems has manufactured air purification systems using HEPA and activated carbon filtration technologies for more than three decades. The company’s air purification systems are designed to help remove airborne particles, VOCs, and chemical contaminants that may influence indoor air quality.

“Our company has worked with families for many years who are seeking solutions for environmental concerns inside the home,” Malesiewski said. “Education is an essential part of that process, which is why initiatives like the Mold Solutions Summit are important for expanding awareness around indoor environmental health.”

Advancing Awareness of Healthy Indoor Environments

In recent years, discussions surrounding healthy homes and environmental health have expanded to include issues such as water damage, mold growth, ventilation practices, and air purification technologies. These topics are frequently examined within environmental health research as well as in building science and public health initiatives.

The Austin Air Mold Solutions Summit reflects a broader effort to make reliable educational information available to both professionals and the public. Through expert-led presentations and interdisciplinary discussions, the summit aims to clarify mold exposure and the environmental conditions that may contribute to indoor health challenges.

By offering free access to the online event, Austin Air Systems intends to make educational resources available to families, clinicians, and building professionals across the country.

Registration Now Open Ahead of March 31 Launch

Registration for the Austin Air Mold Solutions Summit is currently open at AustinAirSystems.com. Individuals who register in advance will receive early access to the summit when it launches on March 31, allowing them to view presentations and educational sessions from participating experts.

The summit will provide participants with opportunities to explore topics related to mold awareness, indoor air quality, mold remediation practices, environmental illness, legal considerations related to environmental exposure, and building science approaches to healthier indoor environments.

Following its launch, the Austin Air Mold Solutions Summit will remain available online indefinitely, allowing participants to learn at their own pace and revisit presentations as needed. This ongoing access also enables attendees to share the educational content with family members, healthcare providers, and others who may be impacted by mold exposure or indoor environmental concerns.

Families, clinicians, environmental professionals, and others interested in indoor environmental health are encouraged to register online to receive access to the summit’s educational programming once it becomes available.

About Austin Air Systems

Austin Air Systems is a U.S.-based manufacturer of air purification systems headquartered in Buffalo, New York. For more than 30 years, the company has developed medical-grade air purifiers using HEPA filtration and activated carbon filtration technologies designed to remove airborne particles, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other environmental contaminants that may affect indoor air quality. Austin Air Systems continues to support public awareness and education initiatives focused on environmental health and healthier indoor environments.





Media Contact

Company Name: Austin Air Systems

Contact Person: Stacy Malesiewski

Email: stacy@austinair.com

Phone: (800) 724-8403

Country: United States

Website: https://austinair.com/