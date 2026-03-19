Haffner Energy secures 14 initial reservations through its CORE100 industrial program

Early momentum confirms market appetite for midsize, lower-cost and

faster-to-deploy clean fuel production units





Vitry-le-François, France – March 19, 2026, 8:00 a.m. (CET)

Within just one month of its launch, Haffner Energy’s CORE100 program has secured 14 initial reservations, demonstrating strong early market traction for this new industrial model. Customers are drawn to the program’s C-iC units to develop midsize biomethanol and hydrogen projects across Europe.

CORE100 is an industrial reservation program for 100 standardized C-iC units, with prices ranging between €1,990,000 and €4,970,000 excluding taxes. It is designed to remove barriers to midsize clean fuel project financing by reducing CAPEX and accelerating development timelines.

Given the limited capacity of the initiative, with production slots allocated over a three-year period, demand is expected to intensify as availability decreases. With more than four months remaining before the close of the reservation period, Haffner Energy considers the program to be on track to meet its objectives.

“In today’s context of geopolitical instability and energy insecurity, decentralized midsize clean fuel projects based on local residual biomass are becoming increasingly important. The early ramp-up in reservations confirms both the relevance of this model and the speed at which the market is adopting it. By combining security and resilience — through a decoupling from fossil fuels — with economic competitiveness and decarbonization, this standardized range offers a value proposition that is relatively unique in today’s market,” said Philippe Haffner, CEO of Haffner Energy.

CORE100 provides access to three types of C-iC units, capable of producing either:

50 kg/h of hydrogen (400 tonnes per year);

(400 tonnes per year); 1,700 kW of purified syngas for the production of methanol or methane ;

; 1,700 kW of syngas for power and thermal energy generation.

The program is currently available in countries complying with ISO standards, the metric system, and a 50 Hz electrical frequency (Europe and North Africa).

Lower CAPEX, shorter timelines

CORE100 is based on the serial manufacturing of 100 standardized units, enabling:

full pooling of research and development;

of research and development; extensive equipment standardization ;

; supplier negotiations based on guaranteed volumes;

based on guaranteed volumes; a significant reduction in execution risk.

The combined benefits of mass production and modularity enable:

an estimated CAPEX reduction of more than 50% compared to a stand-alone unit (in addition to the economic benefits associated with modularity, as detailed in the press release dated January 27, 2026);

(in addition to the economic benefits associated with modularity, as detailed in the press release dated January 27, 2026); a further 30% to 40% reduction linked to the elimination of heavy civil engineering, resulting in a total CAPEX reduction of up to 65% compared to individual projects ;

; a reduction in project completion times of four to six months compared to a stand-alone unit.

Significantly reduced clean-fuel production costs

Under realistic economic assumptions1] and without subsidies, the Company's target cost levels2] are as follows:

Renewable hydrogen: approximately €2.34/kg , compared with costs typically exceeding €7/kg for decentralized electrolysis projects;

, compared with costs typically exceeding €7/kg for decentralized electrolysis projects; Thermal syngas : lower than the cost of energy produced by a conventional biomass boiler;

: lower than the cost of energy produced by a conventional biomass boiler; Syngas for conversion: competitive feedstock for the production of biomethanol or biomethane compared to alternative large-scale solutions.

“The CORE100 program offers a compelling approach to accelerating clean fuel projects. The combination of standardized industrial units, reduced CAPEX and shorter execution timelines is particularly attractive for developers like us working on biomethanol and hydrogen projects,” said Luiz Filho, CEO of clean fuel project developer H2Verde.

Production will be launched according to a structured industrial schedule

The reservation period will run until July 30, 2026. Once the program is confirmed, reservations will be converted into firm orders and then launched into production according to the following schedule:

15 units between September 15, 2026, and September 14, 2027;

30 units between September 15, 2027, and September 14, 2028;

55 units between September 15, 2028, and September 14, 2029.

The earlier customers reserve, the higher their priority in selecting a production slot.

As production capacity will be fully allocated over three years, customers not participating in the program may need to wait until after 2030 to access this type of unit.

With a limited number of units available, companies interested in participating in the CORE100 program are encouraged to contact Haffner Energy promptly to secure a production slot at sales@haffner-energy.com.

For more information on CORE100: https://www.haffner-energy.com/core100/

Additional information

Press release dated January 27, 2026: Haffner Energy launches the C-iC range, designed to unlock financing for mid-sized biofuel projects

Press release dated November 17, 2025: Haffner Energy unveils the H6 generation

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy is a company specializing in resilient, sustainable biofuel solutions. With 33 years of experience, it has developed expertise in decarbonizing mobility and industry through the production of competitive renewable biofuels. Its innovative and patented biomass thermolysis technology contributes to energy sovereignty through the production of renewable gas, hydrogen, and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The company also contributes to the regeneration of the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO 2 and biochar.

For more information: http://www.haffner-energy.com

Press contact

laetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com / +33 6 07 12 96 76

Sales contact

sales@haffner-energy.com

Investor contact

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com

FOOTNOTES :

[1] Diversified residual biomass (moisture content up to 50%) at €21/MWh PCI, electricity at €80/MWh, sale of biogenic CO₂ at €95/MWh

[2] LCOE: levelized cost of energy. This is the standard formula used to specify that this is a comprehensive cost, including the cost of primary energy, CAPEX depreciation, and OPEX. The LCOE should be distinguished from the sale price of energy, which takes into account the cost of financing and the return on capital invested by project developers.

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