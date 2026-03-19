Regulated Information – inside information

Nyrstar NV: Market Court judgment regarding the decision of the FSMA Sanctions Committee

19 March 2026 at 08.30 CET

As outlined in the press release of 26 October 2025 (see here), certain shareholders of the Company filed a petition with the Market Court on Friday, 24 October 2025, seeking to appeal the Sanctions Committee’s decision of 26 September 2025. In doing so, they involved the Company and the directors who were in office on 30 October 2018 in the proceedings.

In their petition, the claimant shareholders requested, inter alia, that the Market Court annul the decision of the Sanctions Committee, establish additional infringements and impose sanctions.

By judgment of 18 March 2026, the Market Court ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the appeal brought by the claimant shareholders.

The Company understands that (a partially anonymised version of) this judgment will be published on the FSMA website.

More information

For more information, the Company refers to the overview of current proceedings available on the Company website at https://www.nyrstarnv.be/en/investors/restructuring/summary-of-ongoing-proceedings.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

Attachment