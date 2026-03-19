Jitterbit Recognized as a Visionary in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). The evaluation assessed the company’s Completeness of Vision and the Ability to Execute for the Jitterbit Harmony platform.

In a year marked by the rapid evolution of agentic AI, Jitterbit continues to lead with a unified AI and orchestration platform that empowers both IT specialists and business technologists to bridge the data divide and mitigate agent sprawl. By prioritizing a layered AI architecture and achieving industry-first certifications like ISO 42001, Jitterbit ensures that complex integrations and autonomous agent workflows remain secure, transparent and grounded in enterprise data.

"To us, this recognition from Gartner highlights Jitterbit’s commitment to providing a foundation of trust for the modern enterprise,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. "As enterprises face increasing ‘agent sprawl,’ our Harmony platform provides the necessary governance to ensure AI-driven automations are accountable and deliver immediate business value.”

Jitterbit Harmony delivers a comprehensive suite of tools — including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI — designed to future-proof operations and simplify the building and management of AI-infused workflows. The platform has maintained 99.999% uptime while delivering over 1,000 customer-led enhancements in the last year alone.

“As enterprises move beyond AI experimentation toward full-scale autonomous operations, the biggest risk is ‘agent sprawl,’” said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary. “Our vision is to provide a centralized and transparent system for this new era. By unifying iPaaS with agentic orchestration in a single, governed environment, Jitterbit Harmony ensures that AI doesn’t just act, it acts with accountability. We are providing the architectural command center that allows IT to say ‘yes’ to AI innovation without sacrificing security.”

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report to learn more about Jitterbit’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.jitterbit.com/report/the-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-ipaas/.

To learn more about Jitterbit Harmony, visit https://www.jitterbit.com/harmony/.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, By Andrew Humphreys, Keith Guttridge et al., 16 March 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

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About Jitterbit Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low-code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Geoff Blaine

Jitterbit

Email: geoff.blaine@jitterbit.com