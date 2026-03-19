Asimov Launches RNA Edge, a Lab-in-the-Loop Platform for AI Optimization of RNA Therapeutic Candidates

End-to-end RNA optimization: Platform combines proprietary AI sequence optimization, novel genetic parts, and lab validation in application-relevant cell models to improve expression and half-life, delivering top candidates in weeks.

Platform combines proprietary AI sequence optimization, novel genetic parts, and lab validation in application-relevant cell models to improve expression and half-life, delivering top candidates in weeks. Broad therapeutic applicability: Supports linear mRNA and circular RNA, including applications in cell therapy, genome editing, and vaccines.

Supports linear mRNA and circular RNA, including applications in cell therapy, genome editing, and vaccines. Proven performance: Validated in large biopharma programs, with 9x expression and 4x half-life improvement for CAR-T; 2x expression increase for Cas9.



BOSTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimov, the synthetic biology company advancing the design and manufacture of therapeutics, today announced the launch of its RNA Edge System, an integrated AI, synthetic biology, and laboratory platform to optimize RNA therapies. RNA Edge enables developers to move from a starting sequence to validated, high-performance candidates in weeks. The platform integrates data-driven models, proprietary genetic parts, and in vitro screening in application-relevant cell models.

Designing effective RNA therapies remains a significant scientific and clinical challenge. With a massive design space of possible sequences, many therapies still rely on single-variable codon optimization and legacy genetic parts, an approach that leaves substantial performance gains unrealized and contributes to clinical failures. Achieving the desired expression and durability requires simultaneous balancing of translation elongation dynamics, RNA secondary structure, and genetic part interactions, a multi-dimensional problem that necessitates an integrated approach across sequence design and lab validation.

RNA Edge is a lab-in-the-loop system built to solve this multi-dimensional design problem. The platform integrates computational design, high-performance genetic parts, and experimental validation to optimize RNA performance:

Multi-objective codon optimization: A novel algorithm enables up to 9x higher expression by optimizing multiple factors influencing translation efficiency, RNA structure, synthesizability, and more.



A novel algorithm enables up to 9x higher expression by optimizing multiple factors influencing translation efficiency, RNA structure, synthesizability, and more. Genetic parts: Proprietary off-the-shelf internal ribosome entry site (IRES) elements deliver 4x higher expression than industry standards, supporting circular RNA and multi-gene constructs. Additionally, AI design and screening capabilities for untranslated regions (UTRs) provide a lever to optimize linear mRNA expression.



Proprietary off-the-shelf internal ribosome entry site (IRES) elements deliver 4x higher expression than industry standards, supporting circular RNA and multi-gene constructs. Additionally, AI design and screening capabilities for untranslated regions (UTRs) provide a lever to optimize linear mRNA expression. Validation in application-relevant cells: Integrated in vitro screening in application-relevant cell models provides greater insight into real-world therapeutic performance than generic cell lines.



Together, these capabilities enable systematic exploration of RNA design space and rapid validation of promising sequences, accelerating the path to high-performing therapeutic candidates.

“It’s been a rollercoaster few years for RNA therapies. The industry ramped up first-in-class vaccines globally in record-breaking time, but commercial adoption has since slowed. At the same time, promising new RNA applications in cell therapy and genome editing have come into view. But too often these therapies don’t work as well as they could in the clinic,” said Alec Nielsen, co-founder and CEO of Asimov. “Realizing the full potential of this modality requires a better design-to-data cycle. RNA Edge helps developers identify high-performing RNA candidates faster by optimizing every lever that drives expression and durability.”

Ahead of this launch, the platform has successfully delivered on two large biopharma programs. For a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) requiring sustained expression, RNA Edge delivered sequences with 9x expression over benchmark and 4x longer half-life. For Cas9 requiring high burst expression, optimized sequences achieved up to 2x improvement over benchmark at 24 hours. Both programs were validated by the partner in application-relevant LNP formulations.

RNA Edge joins Asimov’s growing suite of genetic medicine platforms, alongside LV Edge for lentiviral vectors and AAV Edge for adeno-associated virus design and production. RNA Edge is available now for partnership engagements. Learn more at asimov.com/rna-edge-system .

About Asimov

Asimov’s mission is to advance humanity’s ability to design living systems, enabling biotechnologies with outsized societal benefit. The company is developing a synthetic biology platform – from cells to software – to design and manufacture next-generation therapeutics, including biologics, cell/gene therapies, and RNA through a combination of products, services, and collaborations.

Founded by bioengineers from MIT and Boston University and headquartered in Boston, the company has raised over $200 million from top institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, CPP Investments, Horizons Ventures, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. For more information, visit www.asimov.com .

Contact

media@asimov.com