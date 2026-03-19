Bitcoin Everlight Launches Phase 1 Presale Offering BTC-Denominated Network Rewards as Solana Validator Yields Decline





Bitcoin Everlight's node-based validation model distributes native Bitcoin from transaction routing fees as Solana's inflation schedule continues compressing validator yields into 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight, a transaction routing and validation network built to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, has opened Phase 1 of its public presale with BTCL priced at $0.0008. The launch comes as Solana's inflation schedule continues its annual 15% reduction in base validator rewards, drawing attention to models where reward distribution is tied to network fee activity rather than inflationary token issuance.

How the Node Layer Operates

Bitcoin Everlight operates a dedicated node layer responsible for transaction routing and network coordination. Nodes contribute to network performance through uptime consistency and verified transaction processing, with routing micro-fees distributed based on measurable contribution factors including uptime, routing volume, latency, and successful delivery rates.

Everlight Shards serve as the participation layer sitting on top of that node infrastructure. Each shard represents an activation tier within the node network, allowing participants to access node-level reward economics through the Everlight dashboard — accessible on both desktop and mobile — without operating technical infrastructure directly.

Entering the Network During Presale

During the presale period, activated shards earn fixed BTCL rewards immediately upon activation at APY rates determined by tier. The Azure Shard activates at $500 and earns up to 12% APY in BTCL, the Violet Shard activates at $1,500 with up to 20% APY, and the Radiant Shard activates at $3,000 with up to 28% APY. At mainnet launch, the same shard transitions automatically to performance-based BTC distribution from live routing activity — no migration or additional action required from the participant.

Entry begins at $50, accepted across more than nine cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ADA, USDC, and USDT. Participants holding tokens below any tier threshold maintain a dormant shard position that upgrades automatically once their cumulative commitment crosses the next threshold.

A Fixed Supply Built Around Public Distribution

Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL, with no inflation mechanism built into the protocol. Forty-five percent of the supply is allocated to presale participants, 20% is reserved for node rewards and network incentives, 15% covers exchange liquidity, 10% goes to the team and core contributors under vesting conditions, and 10% is allocated to ecosystem development and treasury operations. Phase 1 is currently active with 472,500,000 tokens available at $0.0008 per token.

The project completed dual smart contract audits through Spywolf and Solidproof, alongside dual KYC verifications through Spywolf and Vital Block before the presale opened.

Operational Focus During Market Volatility

Periods of sustained market uncertainty often shift participant focus toward systems where reward generation is tied to operational activity rather than price appreciation. Bitcoin Everlight's node-based structure is designed to function independently of Bitcoin's price fluctuations, with reward distribution driven by transaction routing usage and network performance metrics.

The Everlight dashboard provides live visibility into BTCL accrual, tier progress, routing activity, and BTC reward tracking after mainnet launch. Alert functionality notifies participants of performance changes and reward distribution events, reducing the need for manual monitoring throughout the presale and mainnet phases.

"Participants in Bitcoin Everlight are connected to a reward model that reflects actual network usage rather than a fixed issuance pool that compresses as more participants join," said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight. "The transition from presale BTCL rewards to live BTC distribution happens automatically at mainnet launch — no additional steps required."

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction-focused network built to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. It coordinates transaction routing and node activity without modifying Bitcoin's underlying protocol or consensus mechanisms, keeping settlement on Bitcoin while handling network coordination at a separate layer. Bitcoin Everlight operates with a fixed supply of 21,000,000,000 BTCL and is conducting a multi-stage public presale, currently in Phase 1, as part of its initial network rollout.

For more information, visit:



Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Media Contact:

Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3258004b-ec6f-4e5b-8f53-738bdc63631f