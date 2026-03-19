illumin partners with FSBD to expand privacy-safe audience intelligence for programmatic advertising

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM, OTCQB: ILLMF) and Full Stack Big Data (FSBD) today announced a strategic partnership designed to help advertisers expand meaningful reach, reduce waste and turn more media spend into measurable performance while operating in a privacy-safe advertising environment.

As the advertising industry moves away from cookies, mobile advertising IDs (MAIDs), and other traditional identifiers, marketers are facing challenges in maintaining reach and delivering measurable outcomes across the open web. Through this partnership, illumin and FSBD provide a scalable approach to audience intelligence that enables marketers to connect with relevant audiences across programmatic channels without relying on legacy identifiers.

Integrated into the illumin platform, FSBD’s audience intelligence, including postal code modeling, strengthens the data inputs that drive optimization and performance insights, giving marketers access to more than 1,000 high-value audience segments across North America, EMEA, and LATAM. This enables advertisers to broaden audience coverage, allocate media spend more effectively, and improve campaign performance while they are live.

Early FSBD benchmark tests show the approach can deliver up to 35% higher unique incremental reach and 40% more efficient frequency control, reducing duplication across platforms and improving overall media efficiency.

Within illumin, advertisers can target demographic and behavioral audiences in real time, allowing marketing teams to refine strategies based on live performance signals and direct investment toward the audiences delivering the most effective business outcomes.

“This partnership brings an important privacy-first capability to our platform,” said Oren Hisherik, Chief Information & Technology Officer at illumin. “Combining FSBD’s audience signals with our optimization and Identity Graph helps marketers identify more prospects and focus investment on the segments most likely to deliver proven results.”

“Our technology provides a scalable, privacy-compliant approach to audience activation,” said Aaron Cuenca, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FSBD. “Together with illumin, advertisers can activate consistent audiences across markets and maintain strong campaign performance.”

As advertisers adapt to a privacy-first advertising landscape, scalable audience intelligence will play a critical role in helping brands plan with greater clarity, act on live insights, and drive business growth across programmatic channels.

About Full Stack Big Data

FSBD is a global advertising data infrastructure platform that builds scalable audience segments using postal code modeling and delivers them consistently across channels and markets. The company enables advertisers and agencies to activate compliant, data-driven audience strategies at global scale.

https://illumin.fsbd.ai

About illumin

illumin is a strategic advertising platform built to help marketers see more and act faster across the open web. By reducing fragmentation and keeping campaigns connected, illumin helps brands and agencies get more from every campaign. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.illumin.com .

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Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For more complete information about the Company, please read our disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lyndsie Wise

Senior Director, Product Marketing illumin Holdings Inc.

704-232-1350

lyndsie.wise@illumin.com

Steve Hosein

Investor Relations

illumin Holdings Inc.

416-369-4202

investors@illumin.com