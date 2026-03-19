Media Tour : Discover the New Terminal

MONTREAL, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport and YHU Infrastructure Partners invite media representatives to explore the new terminal which marks the return of regular commercial flights. The visit will give media the opportunity to learn about the facility and gather photos and video footage.
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 24, 2026
|Time:
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.:
|Location:
|6400, route de l’Aéroport, Longueuil J3Y 8Y9
Parking is available directly in front of the terminal.
Barrière-Gate 5 - Entrance Door C - Departures.
Spokespersons available
- Yanic Roy, President and CEO, MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport
- Charles Roberge, President and CEO, YHU Infrastructure Partners
- Michael Deluce, Chief Executive Officer, Porter Airlines
Schedule
|10:15 a.m.
|Brief remarks
|10:25 a.m.
|Guided tours of the terminal
|11:15 a.m.
|One-on-one interviews with spokespersons
Directions:
Enter through Barrière 5 (Gate 5), located to the right of the terminal. Park in front of the terminal and enter through Door C.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0e4f497-e390-4e97-9487-f34599f374b2