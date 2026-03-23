Media Tour : Discover the New Terminal

MONTREAL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport and YHU Infrastructure Partners invite media representatives to explore the new terminal which marks the return of regular commercial flights. The visit will give media the opportunity to learn about the facility and gather photos and video footage.

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: 6400, route de l’Aéroport, Longueuil J3Y 8Y9

Parking is available directly in front of the terminal.

Barrière-Gate 5 - Entrance Door C - Departures.



Spokespersons available

Yanic Roy , President and CEO, MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport

, President and CEO, MET – Montreal Metropolitan Airport Charles Roberge , President and CEO, YHU Infrastructure Partners

, President and CEO, YHU Infrastructure Partners Michael Deluce, Chief Executive Officer, Porter Airlines





Schedule

10:15 a.m. Brief remarks 10:25 a.m. Guided tours of the terminal 11:15 a.m. One-on-one interviews with spokespersons



Directions:

Enter through Barrière 5 (Gate 5), located to the right of the terminal. Park in front of the terminal and enter through Door C.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0e4f497-e390-4e97-9487-f34599f374b2