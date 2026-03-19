My Talking Tom Friends Adds a Second Floor; My Talking Tom 2 Expands Bathroom Gameplay

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7 is expanding the Talking Tom house with coordinated updates across two of its free-to-download mobile titles, My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Tom 2, redesigning some of the franchise’s most familiar spaces. The update adds a second floor to My Talking Tom Friends, enabling players to go upstairs in the Talking Tom house for the first time. At the same time, My Talking Tom 2 updates its bathroom to include multi-step care mini-games, adding structured activities that make the space more hands-on and interactive.





Key Takeaways

My Talking Tom Friends adds a second floor, expanding navigation and daily gameplay systems

My Talking Tom 2 introduces multi-step bathroom mini-games with structured progression

The update transforms familiar in-game spaces into more interactive gameplay systems

The second floor expansion marks Part 1 of a broader update rollout planned for summer

A Second Floor Opens in My Talking Tom Friends

The Friends’ home is no longer a single-story space. Players can now move freely between the ground floor and the newly added upstairs area.

The newly introduced second floor includes:

A bedroom area alongside the relocated wardrobe and bathroom, giving players more space to mix and match outfits and customize character looks

The bathroom relocated upstairs, reshaping the home’s flow

New environmental interactions downstairs, including the ability for players to change the weather in outdoor areas such as the garden





The addition of the second floor changes how daily routines unfold inside the house and marks Part 1 of a broader rollout, with additional expansion planned for summer.

New Gameplay Features in My Talking Tom 2 Update



In parallel, My Talking Tom 2 updates its bathroom with new step-by-step care mini-games built around structured, interactive progression. Each scenario unfolds across different stages, supported by a visible cure meter that tracks progress in real time.

Designed to accommodate a range of play styles, these systems balance accessible interactions with more involved, multi-step tasks, allowing players of different ages and skill levels to engage at their own pace.

Players can:

Complete dental care tasks by cleaning buildup, polishing teeth, and solving puzzles

Treat broken bones step by step

Guide Tom through flu recovery across multiple stages

Relieve stomach aches through responsive, input-based gameplay

After recovery, players can experiment with playful bathroom interactions using a carousel of consumable items, from plungers and toilet fishing to surprise floods and gadget reactions. A newly introduced Bathroom Cabinet shop keeps items easily accessible during gameplay.

Together, the updates expand how players explore and interact inside two of the Talking Tom house’s most familiar spaces, evolving everyday rooms into more dynamic parts of gameplay.

Available Now

Players can update or download My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Tom 2 on iOS and Android devices.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company’s talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7’s 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 26 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

For more information contact: media@outfit7.com

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