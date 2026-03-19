InterAction Announces Next-Generation CRM Platform for Legal Professionals

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced the commercial preview launch of InterAction+™ AI, the next-generation evolution of the original legal CRM. Built natively in the cloud, InterAction+ AI transforms how legal professionals manage and strengthen client relationships, uncover and track opportunities, and drive more strategic client development.

InterAction+ AI delivers advanced analytics, automated data capture, robust business planning capabilities, and seamless integrations to the legal and professional services sectors. The upgraded platform transforms fragmented data into actionable client intelligence. Firms can now more easily track and analyze relationships to drive business development and improve client retention. The new features are tailored to the distinct needs of practitioners who require timely and precise information while managing demanding workloads.

Embedded AI Assistant: LexisNexis Protégé

LexisNexis Protégé™ is the legal AI assistant that accelerates work across LexisNexis solutions and is now seamlessly embedded within InterAction+ AI. By combining InterAction’s valuable client insights with LexisNexis’ advanced AI capabilities, Protégé proactively surfaces critical signals, uncovers hidden connections, and recommends next steps tailored to each firm’s goals.

"InterAction+ AI empowers our customers to proactively strengthen their relationships and grow their business," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO Global Legal, LexisNexis. “LexisNexis uniquely offers the combination of agentic intelligence, integrated client data, authoritative LexisNexis content, and InterAction+ AI’s deep understanding of law firm’s business and relationships to deliver actionable recommendations directly within their preferred workflows.”

Introducing AI-Driven Relationship Score

At the center of InterAction+ AI is a new AI-driven Relationship Score: a differentiated capability designed specifically for law firms. Powered by Protégé, Relationship Score continuously evaluates the strength and trajectory of client relationships and provides actionable guidance to improve them.

Clear explanations behind each relationship rating

Proactive alerts when client engagement changes

Trend monitoring over time to identify emerging risks or opportunities

Firm-specific weighting aligned to strategic priorities

Intelligent recommendations for next best actions

Automated email summaries with score updates and personalized improvement suggestions

Enhanced relationship intelligence also helps firms optimize cross-selling opportunities and mitigate the risks in a timely manner. This capability supports proactive business development planning and efficient marketing strategies to drive measurable business growth. This new capability represents the first of many AI advancements the company plans to incorporate into InterAction+ AI. Visit the InterAction website for more information.

About InterAction+ AI

InterAction+ AI is a client relationship platform designed for law and professional services firms. For three decades, InterAction has helped firms of all sizes drive business relationships, accelerate firm growth, and increase economic value by embedding client intelligence at the heart of every engagement.

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis prioritizes customer-driven AI innovation that solves complex problems and enhances value. The company employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and legal experts to develop safe, purpose-built legal AI solutions with human oversight in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles. Backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology, its global technology platform seamlessly integrates the latest AI advancements, including agentic AI, within a scalable, multi-cloud infrastructure. A proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform grounds large language model (LLM) answers in a comprehensive repository of trusted legal content to ensure authoritative responses, with validated citations powered by Shepard's®. Customers can further personalize results with Document Management System (DMS) integration. The company’s multi-model approach selects the best AI model for each use case, supported by partners AWS, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, Mistral, and OpenAI.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.