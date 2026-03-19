Cority Named as a Leader in Carbon Management Software

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the converged platform for preventing EHS+ risks in operations, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Verdantix Green Quadrant for Enterprise Carbon Management Software.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant is one of the industry’s most comprehensive evidence-based assessments of carbon management software. The 2026 report evaluated 21 of the most prominent carbon management software providers using Verdantix’s proprietary methodology, which assesses vendors across both capabilities and market momentum. This marks the third consecutive Verdantix Carbon Management Green Quadrant report in which Cority has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant.

In the report, Verdantix cited Cority as providing “a flexible, secure platform for carbon data management and emissions calculation, designed to support complex organizational structures.” Cority received top scores for data acquisition and organizational structures, along with leading scores in data management and carbon emissions calculation capabilities.

The report also highlighted Cority’s robust and configurable security controls, including granular role-based permissions management. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as carbon management programs expand beyond sustainability teams and become embedded across operations, finance and procurement.

“This recognition reflects how organizations are approaching carbon management today,” said Ted Kail, Chief Product Officer at Cority. “Decarbonization is no longer a standalone reporting activity. It is becoming embedded across operations and business planning. Organizations need platforms that can manage complex data across global operations while maintaining strong governance and security. Cority is designed to support exactly that.”

Carbon management software adoption continues to grow

Adoption of carbon management software continues to accelerate. According to the latest report, market penetration has grown by 9 percent since 2024, even as organizations navigate economic and regulatory uncertainty. Companies are increasingly investing in platforms that help operationalize decarbonization across assets and supply chains, while integrating emissions management into broader business planning.

Data quality has emerged as the leading driver behind these investments. Many organizations still rely on fragmented systems that produce inconsistent emissions baselines and limited auditability, prompting a shift toward centralized carbon data management. At the same time, growing expectations around value chain transparency and the complexity of collecting Scope 3 supply chain data are pushing emissions management beyond sustainability teams, with operational, finance and procurement leaders now actively involved in decarbonization strategies.

Built for organizations with complex operations

Verdantix also noted Cority’s ability to support organizations with complex operational structures and jurisdiction-specific reporting requirements.

According to the report, Cority is “ideal for organizations with complex operations” due to its ability to model enterprise structures and create a digital representation of operational assets and reporting hierarchies. The platform also includes a library of more than one million time-stamped emissions factors and industry-specific capabilities such as its Methane Emissions Reduction Management, which enables real-time monitoring and automated calculations for flaring, venting, and fugitive emissions in oil and gas operations.

Expanding AI capabilities for carbon management

The report also highlights Cority’s recent investments in artificial intelligence through the launch of Cortex AI, the company’s embedded intelligence layer for the CorityOne platform.

Verdantix notes that the launch of Cortex AI in December 2025 “laid the foundation for increased AI integration,” introducing agent capabilities such as voice-to-text, image interpretation and document analysis.

One example highlighted in the report is Cority’s Sustainability Invoice Scanning Agent, which uses AI to extract emissions-related data directly from utility invoices to support carbon emissions calculations.

Cortex AI represents the first fully embedded and user-controlled AI framework designed to operate across more than 25 areas of operational risk related to employees, products, and assets. Cority is continuing to expand AI agents within carbon management and sustainability workflows, enabling organizations to configure agents tailored to their specific decarbonization processes.

About Cority

Cority helps customers see and prevent risks across their operations in real time. Our EHS+ platform converges people, processes, data, and AI agents to provide a clear view of information people can trust, automate workflows that make people more impactful, and deliver personalized insights and expertise to improve decision-making. Cortex AI puts domain-expert intelligence directly into everyday workflows — secure by design, governed by you, and built to scale. While most solutions respond to risks one at a time, Cority helps prevent them across environmental management, employee health, safety, quality, and sustainability. For 40 years, Cority has been the market leader in EHS+, recognized by top analysts and trusted by more than 1,500 of the most complex organizations worldwide. Learn more at cority.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Rizk

natalier@theriotmind.agency