Arms Cyber Extends Stealth-Driven Preemptive Security to Windows XP Environments

Brentwood, TN, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber today announced Windows XP support for its stealth-driven preemptive security platform, enabling organizations with legacy endpoints to keep critical data invisible through stealth directories without disruptive security operations.

Across manufacturing plants, hospitals, utilities, and other critical infrastructure, Windows XP remains deeply embedded in specialized equipment and operational workflows. Many organizations cannot retire XP systems due to certification cycles, vendor lock-in, operational dependencies, and regulatory constraints. At the same time, major vendors have ended support for XP, creating a coverage gap attackers exploit.

“Legacy doesn’t mean low-value,” said Nick Graves, VP of Engineering at Arms Cyber. “For many organizations, these systems are tied to their most essential operations. Our Windows XP support brings modern preemptive protection to environments where stability, offline operation, and operational continuity are non-negotiable.”

Built for Legacy Reality

Arms Cyber’s Windows XP support is designed for environments where traditional endpoint tools aren’t viable, including air-gapped or minimally connected networks. The XP agent is intentionally lightweight and passive to reduce risk to fragile systems and avoid destabilizing production workflows.

Unlike EDR tools that require newer OS versions or offer limited coverage on legacy systems, Arms Cyber delivers preemptive protection to XP environments to hide critical files from an attacker with stealth directories so they are never found or affected.

Windows XP support is available now as a standalone deployment option designed for enterprise, regulated, and critical environments.

To learn more contact pete@armscyber.com.

About Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber delivers a revolutionary approach to defeat attacks others miss through a three-part strategy: Conceal, Deceive, and Restore, powered by stealth. By adding stealth to an organization’s existing security posture, we keep critical data invisible to attackers, detect threats before they cause serious damage, and enable rapid recovery without compromise. The outcome: no ransom payouts, no public breaches, no costly downtime.