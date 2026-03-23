Arms Cyber Introduces AI-Powered Stealth Directory Technology, Bringing Automated Data Visibility and Protection Configuration to Enterprise Security Teams

Brentwood, TN, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber today announced StealthRecon, an AI-powered stealth directory capability that automatically discovers and visualizes what data should be hidden across an organization's endpoints and mapping an entire data protection posture with little to no human intervention. The result is precise, automated policy enforcement at scale, giving security and IT teams the visibility they need to confidently deploy stealth protection where it matters most.

StealthRecon is the latest evolution of Arms Cyber's Stealth Directories capability, a core component of the company's Conceal, Adapt, and Restore preemptive security platform. While Stealth Directories have long enabled organizations to hide critical file paths from security threats, AI agents, and exfiltration attempts, one persistent challenge remained: knowing exactly what data to protect in the first place.

“For too long, the burden of data discovery has fallen entirely on the sysadmin. They’re expected to know every directory worth protecting across every endpoint in their environment — and that’s simply not realistic,” said Jason T. Williams, Senior Director Global Systems Architecture at Arms Cyber. “StealthRecon changes that equation entirely. Our AI does the reconnaissance so your team can focus on response, not research.”

Solving the Data Visibility Gap

Organizations deploying endpoint protection face a fundamental challenge: employees install applications, clone repositories, store sensitive documents, and generate confidential data across a sprawling, ever-changing file system. Without visibility into what applications are accessing, and where, security teams cannot confidently define what should be protected much less put that knowledge into a cohesive policy. StealthRecon arrives at a pivotal time, helping enterprises precisely identify where to apply Stealth Directories protections as AI agent tools introduce new data exposure risks through broad, unsupervised access to endpoint file systems.

“Employees are installing AI tools that can access virtually anything on their machines,” added Williams. “IT teams need to know what data those tools can reach — and they need to be able to lock it down fast. That’s exactly what StealthRecon delivers,”

Availability

StealthRecon is available Q2 2026 as part of the Arms Cyber platform. To schedule a demonstration or learn more, contact demo@armscyber.com.

About Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber delivers a revolutionary approach to defeat attacks others miss through a three-part strategy: Conceal, Adapt, and Restore, powered by stealth. By adding stealth to an organization’s existing security posture, Arms Cyber keeps critical data invisible to attackers, detects threats before they cause serious damage, and enables rapid recovery without compromise. The outcome: no ransom payouts, no public breaches, no costly downtime.





