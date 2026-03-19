Dort Financial Credit Union Partners with Point Predictive and Their Full Suite of Risk Solutions to Grow Auto Loan Portfolio Safely

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dort Financial Credit Union, a member-owned institution headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, has adopted AutoPass™ GLBA, IEValidate® True Income and Employment, and DealerCheck™ from Point Predictive. The credit union is experiencing rapid growth in indirect auto lending and recently acquired a bank in Florida to expand beyond its Michigan footprint.

Growth like that is good news for members, but it puts pressure on the lending operation in two directions. To capture more loans, Dort Financial needed to remove friction from the approval process, especially around requests for income and employment documentation that can lead to delayed or abandoned deals. At the same time, higher volumes and new dealer relationships bring more exposure to the fraud schemes that cost auto lenders more than $10 billion annually. These are not typical credit losses from financial hardship. They are early payment defaults driven by income and employment misrepresentation, synthetic identities, straw borrowers, and a quickly widening dealership network.

Dort Financial needed a way to screen applications for hidden risk, update legacy manual income verification activities, and monitor a growing dealer network without adding friction for members who are applying honestly. Point Predictive’s integrated suite of AI-powered risk solutions aligned perfectly with these requirements.

“We’re growing fast in indirect lending, and with that growth comes responsibility to protect our members from fraud we can’t see with the tools we’ve relied on before,” said Ken Hedrick, Director of Lending at Dort Financial Credit Union. “We needed a partner that could help us on three fronts all at once: scoring applications for hidden fraud, verifying income and employment without making our members chase down pay stubs, and monitoring and adding new dealerships, enabling us to grow our business. Point Predictive checks all three boxes, and as we expand into Florida, it gives our lending team the confidence to approve good borrowers faster.”

AutoPass GLBA scores every application for fraud risk using Point Predictive’s proprietary data consortium of more than 300 million historical loan applications from which they have derived more than 90 billion data risk attributes, helping to prevent 40% to 60% of early payment defaults rooted in application misrepresentation and fraud. AutoPass also delivers more than 150 fraud alerts covering identity, income and employment misrepresentation, straw borrowers, and collateral fraud, giving Dort Financial’s lending team the information to drive stipulation decisions and waive documentation where the data supports it.

IEValidate True Income and Employment instantly validates what a member reports for their income and employment, replacing the need for pay stubs, bank statements, and employer verification calls. Drawing on over 360 million income reports and 23 million employer profiles, and screening against more than 16,000 known fake employers, IEValidate can allow lenders to automate up to 80% of income and employment validations on approved loans.

DealerCheck monitors more than 46,000 active dealerships and uses AI-powered risk scores to identify dealers with higher fraud and default rates up to 180 days sooner than traditional methods, helping Dort Financial onboard new dealers with confidence and spot trouble before losses hit the books.

The power behind all three products is Point Predictive’s consortium data, now more than 650 financial institutions strong. When a suspicious employer, income pattern, or dealership behavior appears at one institution, that intelligence protects every other lender in the network.

“Dort Financial understands that growth and protection go hand in hand,” said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. “They’re not waiting for fraud to catch up with their expansion. By adopting AutoPass, IEValidate, and DealerCheck together, they can score every application for hidden risk, verify income and employment without slowing members down, and monitor the dealers sending them business. That’s how indirect lending should work.”

For more information, contact info@pointpredictive.com.

About Dort Financial Credit Union

Dort Financial Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan. With 16 branch locations, Dort Financial provides a full range of financial products and services designed to help members achieve their financial goals. For more information, visit dortonline.org.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company’s technology solutions quickly and accurately identify who is reporting truthfully on their loan applications and who is not. As a result, lenders can fund loans more quickly and easily without asking the vast majority of applicants for documentation. This improves loan funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Borrowers get loans faster, and lenders achieve a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

Media Contact: Jordan Zane, Jzane@PointPredictive.com