LexisNexis Future of Work Report 2026 Finds Generative AI Adoption Surges, With Governance Emerging as Key to Scale

New York, NY, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® today released its Future of Work Report 2026: Generative AI — Tool, Colleague, or Liability? revealing that generative AI (genAI) is rapidly transforming professional workflows, moving from experimentation to embedded daily use. The global study of 1,400 professionals across more than 20 industries finds that as genAI adoption accelerates, policy and oversight are not keeping pace, creating a growing need for enterprise-grade controls to support sustainable, responsible growth.

“Generative AI is now embedded in daily workflows across the enterprise,” said Todd Larsen, President Global Nexis Solutions, LexisNexis Legal & Professional. “As this continues to scale, trust in AI outputs requires more than model performance. It demands reliable, authoritative data, clear governance, and human accountability. Organizations that pair innovation with trusted data and disciplined oversight will be best positioned to deliver consistent, defensible outcomes at scale.”

Rapid adoption creates new governance demands

As genAI moved from experimentation to routine use, formal oversight remains inconsistent:

53% of professionals report using genAI without formal approval

of professionals report using genAI without formal approval 28% say their organization has no formal genAI policy

say their organization has no formal genAI policy 55% personally pay for genAI tools, with 60% of those using them for work

personally pay for genAI tools, with 60% of those using them for work 19% received no AI training

These trends suggest AI is advancing inside organizations faster than enterprise controls are being established.

Confidence rises as organizations work to align oversight

The report highlights a growing gap between user confidence levels and organizational oversight maturity:

64% of professionals report being very or extremely confident in using genAI responsibly

of professionals report being very or extremely confident in using genAI responsibly 74% of those who received mandatory AI training still report unauthorized genAI use

of those who received mandatory AI training still report unauthorized genAI use 51% of organizations say they have launched internal AI agents

of organizations say they have launched internal AI agents Only 44% of employees clearly understand what those AI agents are or how they function

As genAI systems become more autonomous, leadership focus will continue to shift from capabilities to accountability and whether appropriate guardrails are in place.

Human oversight remains essential

Despite growing autonomy in AI systems, professionals continue to emphasize the importance of human validation:

65% of professionals say human validation is very or extremely important

of professionals say human validation is very or extremely important 56% believe humans should remain involved at every stage

believe humans should remain involved at every stage Only 9% support minimal human oversight

The data reinforces that AI effectiveness depends on structured validation, risk-tiered oversight, and clear policy frameworks.

A practical roadmap for leaders

To help organizations translate early momentum into sustainable value, the report outlines 10 immediate actions leaders can take to strengthen oversight and reduce risk, including:

Establishing cross-functional AI governance councils

Conducting enterprise-wide audits of AI usage

Publishing clear and enforceable AI policies

Deploying secure, enterprise-grade AI tools

Implementing risk-tiered validation protocols

The research also identifies five integrated elements required for responsible enterprise AI adoption: comprehensive training, clear policies, vetted tools, validation processes, and ongoing support.

As genAI continues to reshape how work gets done, organizations that align innovation with trusted data, structured workflows, and clear governance will be best positioned to scale expertise, drive productivity, and realize sustainable returns.

The LexisNexis Future of Work Report 2026 is available now.

To download the full report, access industry-specific findings, or benchmark your organization’s AI maturity, visit:

https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/nexis-plus-ai/future-of-work.page

About LexisNexis® Legal and Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.