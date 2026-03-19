Public Consulting Groups Supports National Apprenticeship Expansion Following New U.S. Department of Labor Guidance

Boston, MA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 9, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) issued new guidance to streamline and expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs nationwide, reinforcing apprenticeships as a critical strategy for strengthening the U.S. workforce. Public Consulting Group (PCG) is helping employers and workforce boards align with the new federal guidance through its Apprenticeship Management Solutions (AMS) and nationally registered apprenticeship program.

“The Department of Labor’s new guidance underscores a nationwide commitment to expanding and modernizing apprenticeship,” said Kim Tesch-Vaught, Manager of Business Development at PCG. “PCG’s services, like AMS, were built with that same mission in mind—to simplify compliance, reduce administrative burden, and help employers launch high quality programs.”

AMS offers end-to-end support for apprenticeship development, including program design, documentation, compliance tracking, and reporting. The system reduces administrative burden, one of the primary barriers to apprenticeship adoption, allowing organizations to scale programs more efficiently.

Alongside AMS, PCG serves as a sponsor through its recently DOL- approved national apprenticeship program. As a sponsor, PCG handles program registration and compliance requirements, standardized training models, and ongoing administrative oversight. Unlike many apprenticeship programs limited to a single occupation or organization, PCG’s program is open to employers across multiple industries and geographic regions.

“This program allows us to operate seamlessly nationwide,” said Richard Norman, Manager of Business Implementation at PCG. “It opens doors for employers and apprentices alike, expanding access to training and workforce development opportunities. By handling the administrative, tracking, and compliance responsibilities, we allow employers to focus on what they do best—running their business.”

PCG’s Kim Tesch-Vaught and Erin Cyman, Senior Consultant, will join workforce leaders during the upcoming National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB) annual forum in Las Vegas, to present strategies to strengthen talent pipelines through apprenticeship and expand access to high quality career pathways with partners Dr. Kendra Siler and Kevin Salzer from CommHIT. As workforce needs are changing too, PCG remains committed to strengthening workforce systems and helping businesses increase apprenticeship program impact through scalable, employer-focused solutions.

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About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.