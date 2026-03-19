Built in Denim. Built by Women: R.Riveter Commemorates Rosie the Riveter Day, Honoring Military Spouses with New Product Launches, In‑Store Activities

Southern Pines, North Carolina, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.Riveter, a women-led handbag brand, is celebrating Rosie the Riveter Day by hosting “Built in Denim. Built by Women,” a product launch for its denim collection inspired by railroad stripe workwear to honor the women in history and today who continue to build meaningful work.

“As a military spouse, Rosie’s story always felt deeply personal to me. She represents women who stepped up when their country needed them. Just like military spouses continue to do today. R.Riveter is our way of ensuring those women aren’t invisible, but instead celebrated, supported, and economically empowered,” said Lisa Bradley, Co-founder & CEO of R.Riveter.



R.Riveter is named after Rosie the Riveter, the iconic symbol of American women who played an important role during World War II by stepping out into industrial duties. The brand carries this legacy forward by supporting military spouses who embody Rosie’s determination, navigating challenges with strength and reflecting the enduring spirit of women everywhere.

The event will take place at the flagship store in Southern Pines, NC, on March 21, 2026, from 10 am to 2 pm, where guests can shop for the new collection, have a morning coffee, and meet local makers and the community.

About R.Riveter: R.Riveter is a handbag company founded by military spouses Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse. Dedicated to creating high-quality, American-made products, R.Riveter supports military families and local artisans through sustainable manufacturing practices. Each handcrafted bag tells a story of empowerment and resilience, embodying the spirit of American craftsmanship. Discover more at www.rriveter.com

Contact Info



Lisa Bradley

lbradley@rriveter.com

+1 910-725-1010

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